Student association hit with $1500 bill after amnesty on stolen road signs sees just a 'handful' returned

Stealing a sign is regarded as a rite of passage for many university students. But a spate of kleptomania during orientation week has left UC’s student association with a big bill.

A student association has been left with a $1500 bill after a stolen sign amnesty resulted in fewer than 10 being returned.

The signs were hired by University of Canterbury Students’ Association (UCSA) and installed on Ilam Rd to ensure safety during RE:ORI ’23, when a host of events were held across the campus to welcome new and returning students.

Between 50 and 60 of the aluminium signs were taken. Although it is not certain that the signs were removed by University of Canterbury (UC) students, the students' association launched a “no questions asked” appeal to try to get them back.

The signs were hired from Traffic Management New Zealand, which will charge the association for any that were not returned.

The three-day amnesty was held from Wednesday to Friday last week, with students encouraged to drop them off at the university’s security office so they “won’t face any penalties”.

“Got a sign or two hanging up in the flat? There is an amnesty to return them – no questions asked – until midday on Friday,” said a UCSA Facebook post.

UCSA president Pierce Crowley said the appeal was “a relative success”.

“We got a handful back. Less than 10, more than five. We weren't expecting all of the signs back, or even a significant majority.”

Getting back “around 15%” of the signs was “a decent return rate”, he said.

The missing signs will see the students’ association face a bill of “around $1500”. It will continue to stage events but will review how it does things in the future.

“We take on that responsibility when we hold our events, it’s part of the social contract we have with the community,” Crowley said.

“It probably surprised us how many signs did go missing, so I think the UCSA will look at it and how we actually provide those signs again in the future.”

The stolen signs were a mixture of speed, event information and caution notifications. Crowley said people could still return them.

“I don't want to defeat the purpose of the amnesty but if someone did feel very guilty we wouldn't say no.

“We will probably do another one at the end of the year, when people might be moving out of their flats. That's our next approach because we’re still keen to get then back.”

The University of Canterbury and Traffic Management New Zealand were approached for comment.