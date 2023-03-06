Pay jump for school librarians, science technicians after equity claim settled

School librarians, library assistants and science technicians are in for pay increases of up to 40% after settling with the Ministry of Education. (File photo)

More than 1200 school librarians, library assistants and 400 science technicians are in for signifiant pay increase after a historic pay equity settlement with the Ministry of Education.

It follows a two-year investigation conducted by NZEI Te Riu Roa and the ministry that found the value of their work had been “significantly undervalued because of their gender”.

School librarian Sasha Eastwood​, a member of NZEI Te Riu Roa and part of the settlement negotiation team, said it corrected “long held, sex-based undervaluation” and would mean a greater sense of financial independence.

“This settlement shows the value of my role in my school and the education sector.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff A two-year investigation conducted by NZEI Te Riu Roa and the ministry found the value of work undertaken by librarians, library assistants and science technicians was undervalued because of gender. (File photo)

The settlement includes pay increases of between 10% to 38%for school librarians and library assistants, and between 20% to 40% for science technicians.

For example, the hourly rate of a school librarian who is currently earning $26.30 per hour would rise to $32.70 per hour, while a science technician currently on $22.92 would move to $30.39.

Other benefits included in the settlement are a parental payment, as well as work on how these roles are funded, professional development, and research into how these roles can better support schools and kura.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter​ said the settlement brought the sector one step closer to ensuring no one was paid unfairly “for working in roles that society has perceived to be ‘women’s work’”.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti, who is also Minister for Women, said she firmly supported the principles and objectives of pay equity.

She said the settlement not only increased remuneration, but also raised the mana of the roles through the message it sent.

“As a former teacher and principal, I know first-hand how important librarians, library assistants and science technicians play in their schools and kura. Now, they will see their work recognised and valued beyond the school grounds.”