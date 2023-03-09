Hands-on learning for Kaikōura trades academy students

A group of Kaikōura High School pupils have been kitted out ready to learn a trade.

Kaikōura students are hoping to play their part in constructing new housing developments planned for the town.

A new trades academy has been launched at Kaikōura High School this year in partnership with the Mayor’s Taskforce for Jobs (MTFJ) programme and Te Hā o Mātauranga (the Kaikōura Education Trust).

The academy got under way in term one with the first intake of 15 year 11 and 12 pupils, who hoped to be ready to start work on the Vicarage Views housing development when work got under way.

Kaikōura MTFJ manager Sean Madden said the focus of term one was getting the pupils familiar with health and safety and preparing them for the work site.

In term two the pupils will build some sleep-outs as a project to earn some NCEA credits.

“It is just baby steps, but ideally it would be nice for them to be building homes and be participating in the new development.”

A resource consent application for the Vicarage Views development has been notified by the Kaikōura District Council, while more development in the Ocean Ridge subdivision was also in the pipeline.

Both developments received Kāinga Ora funding last year to assist with the costs of infrastructure.

David White/Stuff Apprentice plumber Hera Eruera has no regrets about choosing a trade.

Madden said the academy was based on an initiative started at Hastings Boys’ High School, which has helped to produce labour for Kāinga Ora funded developments in the area.

The pupils will gain building and carpentry skills while continuing with their studies.

“The aim of the course is to give our youth some ready to work skills and practical building skills.”

Madden said the intention was for local builders to assist with course, while apprentices were being invited to talk about their experiences of transitioning from school into the workplace.

All participants have been allocated protective gear including boots, gloves and a starter pack tool kit to assist in their journey.