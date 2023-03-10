Statutory manager appointed to Auckland school that hired rapist teacher aide

Two women told Stuff they were sexually attacked by a teenager who was later employed by his relative at an Auckland school. (File photo)

A statutory manager has been appointed to head an Auckland school whose principal resigned after it was revealed she hired a rapist relative as a teacher aide.

The school’s board sent out a letter on Friday afternoon telling parents they had sought assistance from the Ministry of Education after the principal resigned two weeks ago in the wake of an investigation.

Stuff revealed in September last year that the teenage relative of the principal hired as a classroom assistant, had raped a young woman and sexually violated another. The teacher aide resigned hours after the story was published.

Two weeks later, the principal went on leave and the school announced a lawyer was investigating. On February 27 the principal announced they would step down.

READ MORE:

* 'Relief' over resignation of principal who hired rapist, but questions remain

* School principal resigns after investigation into hiring of rapist relative



The board said an investigation “found that certain procedural and legislative requirements were not fully met in the hiring of the teacher aide”.

Friday’s letter to parents said the limited statutory manager would be appointed for six months and would “guide and support our board generally, with direct responsibility for community relationships and employment matters”.

It said he would work with staff, community and the board to “address and resolve matters”.

“Going forward we want our focus to be on quality teaching and learning in a safe, inclusive, and supportive environment which ensures our tamariki have the best educational opportunities and outcomes.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money says privacy has been put before child protection.

The board would be responsible for governance, it said.

Survivor advocate Ruth Money, who has been supporting the young women, previously said the school’s board still owed the survivors an apology.

After the initial story broke, the board issued a statement to parents that contained comments that she described as “victim-blamey”.

“That statement says, ‘We don’t believe you, we don’t acknowledge you’ ... I’d expected something like that in the 1980s.”

She previously told Stuff the two women were “relieved that finally their voice has been heard, and their experience has been acknowledged”.

They “did it all to protect the community”, she said.

Where to get help for sexual violence

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Safetalk text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843

Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only).

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.