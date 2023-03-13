Early childhood centres struggle with pay parity for experienced teachers

Smaller early childhood education providers are struggling to meet new pay parity rates, says the Early Childhood Council. (File photo)

The Early Childhood Council (ECC) has labelled the Government’s pay parity scheme a “failure”, making it increasingly unaffordable for providers to hire experienced teachers.

Pay parity is a scheme to help close the pay gap between teachers in early learning and care centres and their colleagues in kindergartens, providing additional funding for service providers that opt in.

A survey conducted by council, which received 549 responses or about 20% of the sector, found most teachers with more than 10 years experience were employed at smaller centres with fewer than 80 licensed spaces.

Those were the ones most at risk of salary costs in excess of government funding and “major financial shock” as they struggled to pay their wages, ECC chief executive Simon Laube​ said.

“This data shows that hiring the most experienced teachers simply isn’t viable,” he said, adding it meant the most experienced teachers struggled to find work or were at risk due to the possibility of their employer failing.

About 15% of centres expressed doubt about continuing to operate a licensed ECE service in the next 12 months. Retaining existing and attracting new teachers were the top concerns.

Laube said the most experienced teachers either missed out or went to work feeling guilty their centre couldn’t afford them – and they were still paid less than kindergarten teachers.

“Pay parity is a policy failure, and it’s failing experienced teachers most of all.”

Most centres which chose to opt in to the scheme said they did so because they could not afford the risk of losing qualified teachers or worried about raising parent fees, the survey noted.

Ella Bates-Hermans The notion of “free” childcare is a myth.

Toni Christie​ director of private provider Childspace Early Childhood Institute which opted in to the scheme, said the current government contribution wasn’t enough.

“We’ve had to pass on those costs to our parents and at Childspace we can do that,” she said. “Our parents can afford to have their childcare fees increased.”

They provided care for about 170 families, across five small Wellington centres of fewer than 40 children with fees ranging between $312 to $430 a week.

The “most harmful and unintended consequence” of the pay parity scheme was that other centres where parents couldn’t afford increased fees would lose their teachers, Christie said.

“It’s services in areas of greatest need who are going to fare worst from this policy,” she said.

“Teachers and communities where parents can’t afford to have their fees raised where it’s going to bite hardest. Those teachers will leave their jobs in Porirua and come work in Ngaio because they get paid more.”

The head teacher of a community-based provider in Newtown, who asked not to be named, agreed it was a “struggle” but said they were proud to have opted in to the scheme as they valued the work of their teachers.

“We are coping for now but could definitely do with more funding from the Ministry [of Education],” she said.

More than half of the teachers at the centre, which has capacity for 30 tamariki, were considered experienced.

She said the centre was looking at increasing its fees. It was also trying to maintain a higher roll, but that was a “double-edged sword” as it then required more teachers.

MARKUS SPISKE/UNSPLASH The gap between current wages and pay parity rates means it’s increasingly unaffordable for centres to pay for more experienced teachers, the ECC says. (File photo)

The survey found the national average hourly rate sat about $29.79 for qualified teachers.

The highest teacher wages were reported in Gisborne and Hawke’s Bay with an average hourly rate of $30.04 while the lowest wages were reported in Nelson-Tasman, West Coast and Marlborough at $29.14.

Ministry of Education’s group manager of policy John Brooker said under the current funding system, early learning subsidies are based on average costs for all education and care services, and are not tailored to the costs of each individual service.

Parity funding rates were “opt-in” and not compulsory, he said.

More than 90% of services had opted in, with 54% of education and care services currently opted into extended parity funding rates and 37% opted into parity rates.

Over the past three years, more than $587 million has been allocated to improving teacher pay in education and care services, Brooker said.

He said the ministry was currently carrying out a pay parity funding review to better align government funding with the costs associated with pay parity for individual services.