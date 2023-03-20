Vulnerable Hutt Valley schools to lose 'critical' social worker service

Arakura School principal Seletute Mila is disappointed about cuts to the Social Workers in Schools (SWiS) programme in the Hutt Valley, saying the need will still be there for students at her school in Wainuiomata.

A Wainuiomata principal is upset at the loss of her school’s social worker at a time when students have higher and more complex needs.

Many students at Arakura School in Wainuiomata benefited from a free, twice-weekly social worker visit as part of Barnardos’ Social Workers in Schools (SWiS)​ service, however, a change to how Oranga Tamariki funds the service has led to the role being cut.

Principal Seletute “Tute” Mila​, said it was “disappointing” the funding had been cut at a time when whānau needed more help.

“Our families have a lot of challenges and it’s only increasing, especially with the cost of living”.

The SWiS service sees seven full-time social workers based in 21 primary and intermediate schools across the Hutt Valley, with each providing support to between 14 and 23 families across three schools.

The service will soon drop to six social workers though, and Arakura School and two others in the valley will lose theirs after Oranga Tamariki cut more than $110,000 in annual funding as it works towards a “new strategic direction”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The Wainuiomata school, which has a roll of about 120 students many of whom are Māori and Pasifika, will lose its social worker who visited twice a week for free.

Mila said the “critical” service provided a proactive and preventative approach which worked well at the school.

“Money is poured into ambulances at the bottom of the cliff all the time. This is one service that is actually at the top of the cliff.”

Through tears, she expressed concern about the impact the loss of service would have on Māori and Pasifika students in particular, and that more work would be added to her already stretched workload.

“Like numerous schools in our region, we are seeing more and more students with high and complex needs, including trauma related needs,” she said.

“Losing that support, even two days a week, is major for us because those needs still remain, that work still needs to be done.”

These were the type of things which kept her up at night, she told those at the teacher strike at Parliament on Thursday.

Mila said they should be seeking to expand the service, not cutting away a “critical lifeline” from the heart of school communities like hers.

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of Māori partnerships and communities Darrin Haimona

Oranga Tamariki deputy chief executive of Māori partnerships and communities Darrin Haimona said the ministry was making changes to its operations, which included changes to the way it aligned its funding.

“We are making fundamental changes to the way we operate, including transferring funding and decision-making to Māori and communities, so they can help children and their families in ways they know will work.”

Haimona said Barnardo’s had agreed to the change, and consultation with impacted providers had followed a review of all funding for NGO-provided services, which included several stages of review by regional managers, an oversight group and the Oranga Tamariki senior leadership team.

“These were very difficult decisions, which we acknowledge had an impact on providers,” Haimona said.

Work was underway across government agencies to determine what services currently existed and what additional services may be needed to support tamariki and rangatahi (young people) across the Hutt Valley, he said.

Barnardo’s general manager child and family services Jo Harrison​ said SWiS was a “unique service” which provided schools with a dedicated social worker to help break learning barriers so tamariki could thrive.

It also helped relieve pressure on teaching staff for pastoral care and provide early intervention for child wellbeing, she said.

”We see a great value in our SWiS service, which has a real impact on the tamariki and their whānau, but also on the school and the broader community.”