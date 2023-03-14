Ministry of Education requests last ditch talks to avert primary teachers' strike

About 50,000 kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers and principals plan to strike on Thursday.

Last ditch talks to avert Thursday’s primary teachers’ strike will be held today.

As many as 50,000 kindergarten, primary and secondary school teachers and principals are set to join the industrial action on Thursday, March 16, with rallies and demonstrations planned in towns and cities across New Zealand.

The strikes have been organised by unions the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, which have a combined membership of around 66,000.

The Ministry of Education (MoE) requested a meeting with NZEI leaders in a bid to find an agreement and keep primary schools open.

READ MORE:

* Up to 50,000 teachers and principals to strike next week

* Teachers to vote on industrial action with a possible strike in two weeks

* Tens of thousands of teachers will vote on latest pay offer this week



The talks will cover the Primary Teacher Collective Agreement (PTCA) only, not kindergarten, area schools and primary school principals, who still plan to strike on March 16.

“(We) will meet in good faith with Ministry of Education negotiators,” said NZEI president Mark Potter.

“Teachers and principals made it clear last week when they endorsed industrial action that the current offers from government don’t do enough to ensure schools and kindergartens have the staffing and funding to meet the needs of tamariki,” he said.

“And that pay offers are enough to attract and retain people in the teaching profession.

Stuff NZEI leaders will meet with the Ministry of Education today.

“We will meet at any stage to discuss an improved offer from government.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, the former Education Minister, said he hoped the strike action could be averted, reported RNZ.

“We acknowledge that some of the issues that they're raising, including around workload, those are issues we do want to work with them on,” he said.

"My invitation to them is to get back around the table with the Ministry of Education so that we can find a way forward."

1 NEWS Around 50,000 educators are set to walk out of the classroom next week. Teachers say the strike action is "not just about the money".

Many kindergartens, primary and senior schools across the country will close on Thursday. Some will offer child supervision, staffed by non-union members, but not all.

Employers are not required to give staff time off to look after their children, said Alison Maelzer​, an employment lawyer at Hesketh Henry. Tens of thousands of parents and caregivers are having to work from home, use their holiday allowance or take unpaid leave.