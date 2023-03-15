Te Pūkenga tells academics not to say words like 'staff', 'students' or 'Treaty of Waitangi'

Staff at Te Pūkenga have been told not to use the words “megapolytech” or “merge” – as well as the term “staff” itself.

The row over academic freedom at Te Pūkenga – the country’s largest tertiary provider – has rumbled on after it emerged staff have been issued with a list of words they should and should not use.

The 30-page internal “style guide” was published in February, two months after Peter Winder became chief executive, to ensure its “written and verbal communication is uniform” and “in line with Te Pūkenga values and reflects the needs of our priority audiences”.

The document was sent to Stuff after it reported Winder told all staff – including academics – they are “public servants” and must remain politically neutral ahead of this year’s general election.

The organisation runs the country’s 16 polytechs.

Under the guidelines, the words “student” and “trainee” are discouraged, the “preferred terms” being “ākonga” (student) or “learners”.

The use of “employee” and “staff” should be limited unless “in a formal setting” or “required by legislation”.

supplied Peter Winder, chief executive of Te Pūkenga, says there have not been any complaints about the guide.

“We refer to each other as kaimahi, colleagues, work friends, whānau, or Te Pūkenga people,” the document said.

Another guide section refers to teaching staff as “learning facilitators”.

Staff were told they should not refer to the organisation as a “megapolytech” or say “merge” – even though those terms describe how it was formed. “We always refer to ourselves as Te Pūkenga.”

The guide discourages gendered language, for example: “We also use: spouse or partner – not husband, wife”.

“Manmade” is out, with alternative options including machine-made, artificial or synthetic.

The document includes a section headed “words and acronyms we don’t use”.

Amongst them are “it’s early days” (“those were earlier, we’re in the here and now”)and Treaty of Waitangi.

“We use Te Tiriti o Waitangi or Te Tiriti,” staff were told.

However, Treaty of Waitangi is used by numerous government departments, including the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry for Culture and Heritage and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

Winder, responding to questions, said the document was a “reference and resource to all kaimahi on our intranet”.

There had been no complaints, he said, adding: “Comments we have had from staff have been positive.”

“Many organisations, including tertiary organisations, provide style guides to their teams as a standard resource.

“It’s a guide. It’s not monitored.

“The legislation we were created under (the Education and Training Act 2020) requires us to give effect to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, and this is therefore reflected in our style guide.

“It is not a policy and our people will continue to express themselves in any way they are most comfortable with.”

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Jack Heinemann, professor of genetics at University of Canterbury, said the style guide went too far.

Jack Heinemann, professor of genetics at University of Canterbury, has written about the importance of academic freedom and said Te Pūkenga telling its staff not to use Treaty of Waitangi was a “step too far”.

“You have to expect that people will refer to things in a way that society has normalised,” he said.

The exception would be if Te Pūkenga’s academic community “embraced the idea that saying ‘Treaty of Waitangi’ was wrong” and “it could set its own internal standards”.

“If somebody has arbitrarily said, ‘This is what thou shall and shall not do’, and they are using employment power as their legitimacy, that’s a problem for academic freedom.”

Although the document “at face value has lots of useful information”, Heinemann “found its tone to be patronising”.

Last week Te Pūkenga staff were told they are “public servants” and must separate their personal views from their professional roles.

However, the Education and Training Act 2020 protects the freedom of academics “to question and test received wisdom, to put forward new ideas, and to state controversial or unpopular opinions”, within the law.

“The very purpose of the protections for academic freedom in the legislation is to recognise the unique role of such institutions as spaces for stimulating debate, including on matters of controversy, provided this is informed by quality research and analysis,” said Jane Kelsey, professor emeritus at the Faculty of Law at University of Auckland.

“It may be that staff of Te Pūkenga central organisation are subject to those guidelines, but not the academics.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Jane Kelsey, professor emeritus at the Faculty of Law at University of Auckland, says the law recognises the unique role of such institutions.

Penny Simmonds, National's tertiary education spokesperson, said it “absolutely shows that the chief executive doesn't understand the legislation” and “doesn't understand academic freedom”.

“Academics have to have preserved for them that freedom of being able to express views that they have, and it's absolutely inappropriate for them to be shut down by the chief executive.

“I think it's causing enormous anxiety amongst staff.”

Academics took to Twitter on Monday to express their opposition to the Te Pūkenga statement.

Among them was University of Auckland physics professor Richard Easther, who tweeted that Peter Winder “needs to either read the Act or resign and take a job in a country that shares his understanding of ‘academic freedom’, like maybe Russia or Iran”.

Supplied/Stuff Lecturer Dr Sereana Naepi criticised the Te Pūkenga statement on Twitter.

Rebekah Graham, who has taught community psychology at University of Waikato, wrote that the situation was “ridiculous”.

“A crucial role of academia is as critic and conscience of society, which means having (Shock! horror!) political opinions. Sheesh. Dude needs to pull his head in and get a grip.”

Dr Sereana Naepi, a lecturer in social sciences at University of Auckland, said: “At best Te Pūkenga doesn't have separate email lists for academic and professional staff, at worst their CEO and the wider leadership team hasn’t read the Education and Training Act 2020.”