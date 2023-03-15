Former polytech boss launches petition to 'remove Te Pūkenga's board and CEO'

The country’s 16 polytechs are now part of Te Pūkenga, including Waikato Institute of Technology (Wintec).

Te Pūkenga’s senior leaders have “lost trust and credibility” and should be replaced, says a former deputy chief executive who has launched a Parliamentary petition to get the board removed.

Merran Davis said Te Pūkenga – which runs the country’s 16 polytechs and nine industry training organisations – has been “one disaster after another” since it was set up in April 2020.

She accused the Crown entity of having “wasted time and money” due to “poor oversight, decision-making and a lack of transparency”.

“I'd like to see a commissioner (to replace the board) and a Crown manager (to replace chief executive Peter Winder) put in place and an independent public inquiry into Te Pūkenga’s performance, in terms of where the money's been spent,” Davis, who submitted the parliamentary petition, said.

READ MORE:

* Te Pūkenga tells academics not to say words like 'staff', 'students' or 'Treaty of Waitangi'

* Backlash as academics warned to remain 'politically neutral' ahead of general election

* Another Te Pūkenga executive has resigned soon after being appointed

* Te Pūkenga is unproven and untrusted, so why is it wanting to scrap polytech brands?

* Te Pukenga needs accountability, not teflon suits



Te Pūkenga has attracted a slew of negative headlines around staff salaries and the money spent on consultants. In July last year, Stephen Town, the then-chief executive, went on “special leave” while continuing to earn up to $13,000 a week and in September, Matthew Walker quit as chief financial officer after months into the job.

On Monday the organisation was accused of restricting academic freedom after staff were told they are “public servants” and must remain politically neutral ahead of this year’s general election.

Davis was chief executive of Auckland’s Unitec Institute of Technology before joining Te Pūkenga, in September 2020, which was then called New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST).

Mark Taylor/Stuff Merran Davis launched the petition as she’s concerned with how Te Pūkenga has been run.

She was one of six deputy chief executives who each earned between $253,249 and $392,214 a year, but she resigned from her “dream job” after only eight months as she was unhappy with how things were being run.

The petition did not relate to her resignation but she felt compelled to speak out having witnessed the organisation “from the inside”, she said.

“I chose to resign, I wasn't pushed, I wasn't paid out,” she said.

“I was in a unique position to see things but I also have a really good understanding of the education sector.

“Rather than it being sour grapes it's about the responsibility I feel to the rest of New Zealand at a time when we desperately need a good vocational education system.”

Since she resigned, there had been “continual missteps by Te Pūkenga”, she said.

“When you think about what has happened over the last four years, two executive teams have been established, one has being disestablished, a council being set up, 200 staff in the head office.

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Peter Winder was appointed chief executive of Te Pūkenga in December 2022. He was previously a member of the establishment board that helped set up New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST), now called Te Pūkenga.

“And yet there has been no visible improvement at the front line and there is worsening staff and student morale.”

In October, Peter Winder (then acting chief executive) announced a forecast $63 million deficit for 2022, something he described as “clearly unsustainable”.

Te Pūkenga had since signalled it would need to slash $35m from its budget for 2023, with $10m in savings from work-based learning and $25m across former polytechnics and “prudent savings at [its] national office”.

“There's been millions of dollars spent doing all that and there's now a business case for another half a billion dollars,” Davis said.

Winder and Te Pūkenga council chairperson Murray Strong needed to go as they were “involved from the outset”, in terms of setting up the establishment group, the council members and executive teams, she said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Murray Strong is the chairperson of Te Pūkenga council and was executive director of the establishment unit that set up NZIST.

“Every decision that has been made, tracks back to them. From my perspective, it’s not OK that a couple of people get to have that much influence over the direction of vocational education.”

Strong said: “We don’t have any comment to make on this petition.”

“We are advancing key pieces of work, and are confident of providing a more effective and flexible way for learners to gain relevant skills and qualifications that better meet their needs and those of employers.”

In early March, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins was asked if he was happy with Te Pūkenga.

“It would be fair to say, that in the previous two-year period, prior to the middle of last year, Te Pūkenga had not made the level of progress that we would have expected them to have made,” he said.

Asked if Strong still had his backing, he said: “Yes, he does.”

National’s tertiary education spokesperson, Penny Simmonds, who was chief executive of Southern Institute of Technology (SIT) between 1997 and 2020, has long been a critic of Te Pūkenga.

1 NEWS MP Penny Simmonds says merging the country's polytechnics wasn't the answer. Broadcast: July 12.

She did not believe “Te Pūkenga is redeemable even with leadership changes”.

“I won't be signing the petition because I believe Te Pūkenga needs to be disestablished entirely,” she said.

“I believe the fundamental principles of centralising the sector were wrong and based on incorrect information and has brought about worse outcomes for students and staff.

“If National is in Government at the end of this year, we will disestablish Te Pūkenga.”