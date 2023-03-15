New Māori name and symbol proposed for the University of Otago

The new Māori name and tohu (symbol) for the University of Otago.

It is out with the old – in this case the University of Otag’s coat of arms – and in with the new: a new Māori name and tohu (symbol).

While the name University of Otago would remain, as part of a new proposal launched announced on Wednesday, the current Māori name for the tertiary institution would not.

It will change from Te Whare Wānanga o Otāgo, to Ōtākou Whakaihu Waka – a metaphor meaning ‘A Place of Many Firsts’.

Meanwhile, the proposed new tohu is a representation of the Ōtākou channel, in Otago Harbour, a source of water and kai for the region.

“Our desire for a new identity is just one part of what we believe needs to happen over the coming decade and a half,” acting vice-chancellor professor Helen Nicholson said.

The project was part of the university’s new strategy Vision 2040, which was launched last month. The long-term plan involved the university becoming a Te Tiriti-led organisation, and working in partnership with mana whenua, who were involved in the name and tohu.

Nicholson said the proposal was “a bold chang”’ for the university.

“In choosing to consider this path, we have reflected our proud history full of transformation, of daring, of choosing to be an institution which prizes education and community, and of doing the right thing rather than the easy thing.

Sharron Bennett/Stuff Feedback is being sought on the proposed changes, with the consultation period ending on April 12.

“We want to be a New Zealand university which welcomes all people and works together to help them succeed.

“We want to reflect modern Aotearoa New Zealand and continue to lead at the forefront of our nation’s progress. And we want our visual identity which speaks to our unique and special place in the world.”

The new tohu would replace the university’s existing coat of arms in many situations. However, the coat of arms would be retained in ceremonial settings such as graduation events and in locations such as University Colleges.

The university encouraged staff, students and alumni to provide feedback on the proposal by April 16.

The University Council would then decide whether to progress with the proposed changes.