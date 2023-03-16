Thousands of striking teachers 'desperate for change', want better pay and more resources

Christchurch teachers take to the streets to call for better pay and conditions.

Classrooms and schools across Aotearoa were largely empty on Thursday as 50,000 secondary, primary and kindergarten teachers took to the streets to demand better pay and conditions.

The “historic joint strike action”, organised by unions the Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, saw teachers calling for better pay to meet the rising cost of living, as well as more support and resources in school.

Thousands of teachers protested in Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch, with hundreds at rallies in smaller centres.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ addressed a frustrated crowd outside Parliament, acknowledging the toll the pandemic had taken on the sector and that she was committed to doing better: “I know there are parts of the systems that are absolutely broken and we can do better,” she said.

READ MORE:

* National teacher strike: What's going on today – and why

* What it's really like to be a school teacher in Aotearoa

* Last-ditch bid to avert primary teachers' strike fails



Juan Zarama/Stuff Thousands of protesters rallied outside Parliament where they heard from Education Minister Jan Tinetti.

Arakura School principal Tute Mila​ from Wainuiomata told those at Parliament she heard “how desperate you are for change”.

She said the role of principals in particular was an often lonely role, with every day a “continuous juggling of pressing demands” and added requirements from new Government initiatives but no extra resources to support them.

“The weight of the responsibility for our children and young people’s success and achievements […] teachers, parents and communities, it all falls on our shoulders.”

Juan Zarama Perini/Stuff Arakura School principal Tute Mila from Wainuiomata address the crowd gathered outside Parliament, calling for better pay and working conditions.

At the Auckland protest in Aotea Square, Mark Potter​ president of NZEI, said thousands of teachers can’t be ignored.

“We have an increasing loss of principals and teachers from kura,” he said.

“You want the time and conditions to make the best learning conditions for all tamariki.”

Michelle Van Schalkwyk​, who has been a teacher in Auckland for 10 years, has worked multiple jobs to be able to keep teaching and said even her principal has a side hustle.

“We don’t have enough teachers,” she said. “I work at a hard-to-staff school and we’re losing people.”

David White/Stuff Striking teachers and principals, including those from primary, secondary and kindergarten, headed to Albert Park in Auckland as part of national strike action.

Lawrence Mikkelsen, who’s been a teacher for 15 years, said New Zealand was losing teachers left, right and centre.

“We’ve got a retention crisis. Teachers are leaving for Australia and we don’t have enough people taking teaching up,” he said.

Negotiations between the Ministry of Education and the two unions, which have a combined membership of 66,000, have been going on since May.

The latest offers from the Government include an 11.7% pay rise over two years for new primary school teachers and a 7.6% increase for highest paid primary teachers.

Each union is lobbying for slightly different terms for their next collective agreement contracts, but all want salary offers which meet inflation and encourage educators to stay in the industry.

Braden Fastier/Stuff More than 500 striking teachers gathered at the Cathedral Steps in Nelson to protest over the government pay offer as part of a national strike on Thursday.

Kindergarten teachers were also calling for more paid sick leave than the 10 days in their contracts. It’s one of the sectors with the highest illness rates in the country.

Primary teachers and principals want classroom sizes and lack of learning support addressed, along with secondary teachers who more guidance staff to help the rising number of students with mental health and home issues.