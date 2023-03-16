Between toots and waves, Southland teachers warn of a dire future

Southland teachers take to the streets to call for better pay and conditions.

Southland teachers have taken to the streets, waving placards and warnings.

They told anyone who would listen – or could hear them, over the frequent horn-toots from passing motorists – that inflation was hugely outstripping them, colleagues were departing at alarming rates, teacher intakes weren’t keeping up, and student wellbeing was suffering.

There were some jokes – an acknowledgement that there would be more passers-by to wave their placards at if so many parents weren’t at home looking after their kids – but the public interactions seemed strongly supportive.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Awaroa Rapana takes part in the teachers' strike in Invercargill.

Bill Claridge, regional chair of PPTA Southland, said the teachers were asking the Government to keep salaries in line with inflation.

An offer around 7% in a period when inflation had risen 21%, and an overall salary increase of 60% since 2002-03 when the nationwide median salary increase had been 170%, was just part of a ridiculous situation of unmet needs, he said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill teachers protest in Kelvin St.

"We need extra pastoral care for students. We need extra time to help our Māori students and be culturally responsive to them – a whole raft of things.

"The one at the moment which we need to get right, first of all, so we can get back to the other stuff, is that our salaries just simply need to be kept up with inflation.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland teacher Andrew Welson says people have to pay their bills.

Southland teacher Andrew Welson said he was leaving for Australia.

A migrant from Canada, he was emphatic: "I love New Zealand and everything about it.

"But at the end of the day, we're in a common labour market with Australia. People have to make ends meet. They have to pay a mortgage.''

In Australia the salaries were markedly higher and with an extra 10% added to that for superannuation.

He and his wife had done the calculations and decided to move. "Unless the Ministry can really come to the table and raise salaries to keep teachers here, there will be a continuing exodus. Just simply because people have to pay their bills.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Teacher Robyn Welsh says she is afraid of what will happen to the teaching profession, and children as a result.

Teacher Robyn Welsh said the protest itself was proving one of the happier times for a profession under terrible constant strain.

“We feel loved by our community at the moment,’’ she said, as passing traffic tooted and waved.

But the day-to-day situations of low pay and under-resourced schools was stressful and sorrowful by contrast.

”You go to school every day, paint a smile on your face, then you go home with sad stories ... it just saps your energy.’

“I’m in fear of what’s happening to our profession – and then what happens to our children.’’

Robyn Edie/Stuff Principals Tim Page, left, and Peter Hopwood.

Southland Primary Principals’ Association representative Tim Page said the departure rate was such that 22 of Southland’s 74 primary and area schools had new principals during the past two years.

Small school principals were not recognised for the complexities of their roles which included curriculum, health and safety, property, finance, strategic planning, community leadership and human resources, Page said.

All principals deserved access to support, which meant dedicating sufficient funds to ensure they were well looked after, and making sabbaticals available as of right for refreshment.

“When a crisis happens we step up – but at what personal cost?’’