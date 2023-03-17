Simmonds mocks 'painfully woke' Te Pūkenga style guide in Parliament

Invercargill MP Penny Simmonds had a vocabulary challenge for Education Minister Jan Tinetti in Parliament on Thursday.

Simmonds had dipped into the Te Pūkenga style guide.

Was it consistent, she asked, with the principles of academic freedom, enshrined in law, that the country’s largest education provider was limiting the use of “big words or technical language’’.

“And does the Minister agree that the words ‘participate’, 'accurate’, ‘reduce’ and ‘combine’ are big words or technical language?’’

Tinetti said a style guide wasn’t something she had ever used in her own career, “but I’m told that many organisations, including many tertiary education organisations, have style guides’’.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jan Tinetti: Many tertiary organisations have style guides.

Simmonds then asked the Minister to give MPs a demonstration of the voice of Te Pūkenga, which the guide described as ”brave, bold, and open to new possibilities, a daring kind of energy and authentically human’’

Tinetti: said “Mr Speaker, no.’’

That left Simmonds to wonder if Cabinet had considered halting the Te Pūkenga reforms as part of the Government’s reprioritisations.

“Or has she just inherited a hospital pass of a woefully woke and financially failing Te Pūkenga that Chris Hipkins is forcing her to persist with?’’

Tinetti replied: “Mr Speaker, no.’’