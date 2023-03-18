Where are Wellington's university students? Vic enrolment drop 'confronting'

Student enrolments at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington have dropped 12.1% compared to last year, leaving the university with a $15 million revenue gap. (File photo)

Declining student numbers have left a $15 million void in Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington’s revenue.

New student enrolment figures released to Stuff show total enrolments at the university have dropped 12.1%​ compared to last year, accounting for 2600​ fewer students in the capital.

The figures were not wholly surprising to new vice-chancellor Nic Smith, who flagged the issue at the university council’s first meeting earlier this year, though this didn’t make it “less challenging or confronting,” he said.

​“It translates to about a $15 million hole in our finances and that’s something we’re going to have to look very closely at to find savings to plug that gap.”

The total headcount at Vic dropped from 21,833​ last year to 19,189​ as of March this year. Since 2020, it represented a 14.5%​ drop.

It comes as the University of Canterbury reported a 5.2%​ rise, to 20,712​ students as of February this year compared to 19,672​ in 2022. Student numbers had increased 23.6%​ since 2020.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Victoria University of Wellington's new vice-chancellor Nic Smith, says the pandemic and economic conditions like the growing cost of living crisis have impacted student enrolment figures. (File photo)

Smith thought it was likely enrolments would increase over the year, but not by much. Trimester 1 is traditionally when the university sees the largest uptake, driven by school-leavers.

“I don’t think it will increase enormously,” he said. “I don’t think it’s likely that Tri 2 and Tri 3 enrolments will close the gap between this year and 2022.”

About a third of the ‘missing students’ were made up of international students. The number of international students, who only returned post-Covid last year, almost halved over the past five years (46%) – down from 1964 in 2018 to 1060 this year.

It was estimated it would be another year or two before Vic’s figures returned to pre-2020 levels, with international enrolments peaking at 2047​ in 2019​.

By comparison, international students seem to have returned to Canterbury more quickly, back up to 1009​ students this year compared to 590​ last year.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Student enrolments at VUW and UC 2018-2023.

Smith attributed the drop to the impacts of Covid-19, including closed borders, and economic conditions like low unemployment and the growing cost of living (which impacted both current and prospective enrolment figures).

”Our drop for this year to last year, about half of that is school-leavers who haven’t come back and half of that is our existing students who have left the university system for the time being.

“The cost of living does affect students ... and the cost of living in Wellington is particularly high.”

In saying that, he thought it was a “great city for students” with opportunities for learning and connection between the city and the various government bodies it was home to.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff By comparison, the University of Canterbury has seen student numbers grow in recent years – largely attributed to its cheaper accommodation offerings. (File photo)

Jessica Ye​, president of Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association, earlier said the capital was “known for being unaffordable” and the lower cost of living was one of the “key things” contributing to students opting to move to Christchurch.

A private room in Christchurch was about $150 a week, whereas in Wellington the average was between $260 and $270, she said.

“It’s a shame because Wellington is such a great city for students.”

Subjects that are ‘out’ at Vic:

Business and government related subjects

Education based degrees (early childhood, primary, and secondary)

Some areas of STEM, including chemistry, physics, geology, and physical geography

