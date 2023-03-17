Naked man running through school sparks St Patrick's Day arrest

An intoxicated man, and presumably St Patrick’s Day reveller, was arrested after he ran naked around a school during its lunch break.

The bizarre incident unfolded at Dunedin North Intermediate, on North Rd, on Friday at noon, with the man entering the grounds and removing his clothes.

‘’We are working out the extent of his actions before deciding on what action we will take in regards to that,’’ Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

The man, who was also under the influence of drugs, was arrested and charged with an ‘’indecent act’’.

He is currently sporting a new costume in the cells of the Dunedin Central Police Station: a blanket.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

St Patrick’s Day is now one of the busiest days on the student calendar, with some students beginning to drink before sunrise leaving the traditional hotspot of Castle St awash with broken glass.

’’That comes from their desire to drink a green beverage, and unfortunately those only seem to be in glass bottles, Bond said.

Another person was arrested for throwing a bottle he said, with the arrival of rain at 2pm dampening some of the large gathering.

The annual festivities appear to be attracting increasing numbers of people from outside the city.

Many of those issues were ‘’minor low level’’ incidents, and police had spoken to some of those visitors about their behaviour.

The celebrations were largely confined to three main areas: Castle St, Bracken’s View where first-year students tended to congregate, and a large flat on Butts Rd.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

That flat was next to Logan Park High School, which sent a notice to parents and caregivers “to be aware of potential anti-social behaviour by crowds” on Friday.

Police were seen going into some flats, and reminding residents about keeping their guests off roofs.

‘’That has been a focus …we are out there letting them know that it is not a good idea. Alcohol and heights don’t mix.’’

Two students were seriously injured, one from a roof fall and another fell from an internal staircase, during last year’s St Patrick’s Day celebrations.

This year’s festivities comes as the city’s emergency services were already busy dealing with the death of a pedestrian in an accident involving a runaway truck which may have not had its handbrake engaged.

Fire and Emergency shift manager Blair Walklin said they had only been called to one couch fire so far.

Around 8.45am a couch was set alight on Leith St North and a hose was used by a crew to extinguish it.

Walklin said he would not be surprised if they are called out to more fires this afternoon and evening “as everything kicks on”.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

University of Otago Proctor Dave Scott told Stuff that St Patrick’s Day was not a university event but a ‘’worldwide event’’.

The university alongside the Dunedin City Council, police and agencies worked together to ‘’assist’’.

‘’We have a duty of care to try and keep students and others safe.’’

That included providing multiple rubbish bins on popular routes to party destinations, and a concerted clean-up of the affected areas afterwards.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

Anecdotally the day appeared to be getting increasingly popular, while this year’s warm weather combined with St Patrick’s Day falling on a Friday, had contributed to larger numbers, Scott said.

One reveller told Stuff he had come from Rotorua, with the intent of partying with his mates who flatted in Dunedin.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff

“St Patrick’s Day in Rotorua doesn’t exist like this . . . Dunedin goes hard.’’