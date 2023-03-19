Early Childhood Council to sue the Government over 'discrimination'

The Early Childhood Council is filing legal action against the Government in the High Court on Monday.

On Sunday the organisation said the early learning teacher Pay Parity initiatives breach the right to freedom from discrimination for older female teachers under the Human Rights and New Zealand Bill of Rights Acts.

Pay Parity made older, predominantly female, teachers with more experience and qualifications unaffordable, forcing providers to put up parent fees, the council said.

“This is about holding the government to account. If this discrimination isn’t addressed, it’ll create more inequities in education, with more senior and experienced teachers getting pushed out of early learning as providers find Pay Parity financially unsustainable,” ECC CEO Simon Laube said.

Pay parity is a scheme to help close the pay gap between teachers in early learning and care centres and their colleagues in kindergartens, providing additional funding for service providers.

It was implemented at the start of last year.