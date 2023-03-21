University law group sorry for student recruitment panel consisting only of Pākehā men

The senior lawyers advertised on a “Pizza & Partners” networking panel on Friday, March 17 for law students at The University of Auckland.

An Auckland University student group has apologised after promoting a recruitment event to law students with a panel of experts consisting exclusively of Pākehā men.

Read this story in te reo Māori and English here. / Pānuitia tēnei i te reo Māori me te reo Pākehā ki konei.

The panel was organised by the Auckland University Law Student’s Society (AULSS) and advertised as part of a recruitment series called ‘Pizza & Partners’.

Students were invited to attend and hear from five leading law firm partners – none of whom were women or people of colour.

President of the Auckland Women Lawyers’ Association Anoushka Bloem​ said it was “​disappointing” the student organisation put forward a panel of lawyers not representative of law pupils and society as a whole.

She said from a student’s perspective, if they cannot see people “like them” in senior positions, it is less likely they will pursue these career options.

“[Therefore] It is incumbent to ensure those that enter the profession come from a diverse range of backgrounds,” Bloem said.

Supplied Anoushka Bloem said the lack of diversity on the panel, “ignored the principles of the New Zealand Law Society gender equality charter and the Chief Justice’s constant statements on the need to improve diversity on the bench and in the profession”.

According to the New Zealand Law Society, over 70% of law graduates and just over half of the legal profession here is female.

Yet, while more than half of the lawyers who work in law firms are women, they make up only a third of partners or directors in those firms.

Bloem said university networking events are a unique opportunity to proactively help with diversity and gender inequality in the law profession.

“It is surprising this panel event was organised with such a glaring lack of diversity. We are hopeful this is a valuable lesson going forward, and it will be a catalyst for systemic change,” she said.

National Council of Women New Zealand president Suzanne Manning​ said the panel portrayed an “old boys network”.

“Every panel, every event and outreach by industry professionals should showcase staff diversity to support and encourage diversity of applicants,” she said.

Supplied Suzanne Manning said for women, people of colour and/or disabled people to have a better chance of success in professions, they must be able to see people like themselves represented in the people who come to network with them.

In an apology sent to AULSS members obtained by Stuff, the student organisation said it had “reflected on comments and concerns, and have acted on them as much as we can in the given timeframe to make changes to the panel”.

“We sincerely apologise and deeply regret our oversight on the issue of diversity, we acknowledge the new panel still does not represent the many different voices within our student body and our legal system, but we are committed to making this our utmost priority going forward.”

In an email to Stuff, AULSS president Kevin Guo​ said: “Three panels were run as part of the society’s recruitment series, which were in the main part a mix of genders and ethnicities. The partners’ panel was an unfortunate result of inadequate communication from us regarding the interests of the students, resulting in the advertised event with a decided bias.

“We were very disappointed with ourselves when we stood back and looked at this event and realised the lack of diversity in its make-up. We immediately reached out to the involved firms to change the panel on Friday evening.”

Guo said final membership of the panel consisted of three male and two female partners.

“We acknowledge as event organisers, we failed to communicate the interests of our students to see a diverse panel, and we have failed to create an event that would be inclusive for our student population.

“We have learned through this and as a society commit to doing better in future.”

Stuff The University of Auckland said its law school is committed to equity and diversity.

Stuff contacted the five lawyers who were originally advertised as part of the panel.

David Broadmore​ of Buddle Findlay said it was “disappointing” the panel was not representative of the students his firm hopes to recruit.

Bell Gully’s Tess Hodson, who responded to Stuff on behalf of Blair Keown, said its firm was also disappointed to discover the composition of the panel did not reflect Bell Gully’s or the professions' diversity.

“We immediately arranged for one of our recently promoted female partners to join the panel,” she said.

Nick Frith​ of MinterEllisonRuddWatts said: “We were surprised about the panel because we didn't think it reflected the diversity of the industry.

“When it was bought to our attention we were able to respond and one of our fellow recruitment partners was able to attend and provide some gender diversity to the panel mix.”

Mayne Wetherell's Michael Pritchard said: “Clearly the panel shouldn't have been convened the way it was.”

Pritchard said he would now have a personal policy of ensuring there was sufficient diversity on panels he appeared on and that they reflected the diversity in the law profession.

Nick Valentine at DLA Piper attended the event and said his firm raised concerns beforehand.

“It's not acceptable. The panel was not representative of the diverse makeup of DLA Piper, or the profession more broadly. It does show that there is still a lot of work to be done,” he said.

A University of Auckland spokesperson said it and its law school are “strongly” committed to equity and diversity and incorporate such values into teaching and learning.