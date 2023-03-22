Christchurch students to go head-to-head with teenagers across the world to build the best robot

Hillmorton High School’s robotics team are heading to the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas. From left: Keegan Macklin, Grace Goodenough, Joshua Bergin, Zachariah Nicholson, Micah Langford, Holly Brown and Arleana Woo.

It might sound like the stuff of science fiction, but a group of Christchurch students will go head-to-head with other teenagers from around the world to build the best robot.

The Tigers, from Hillmorton High School, will travel to Dallas, Texas, in April to take part in the 2023 VEX Robotics World Championship – facing students from Canada, China, Japan, the UK and US.

The year 10 team were “terrified” and “excited” for their trip, which will include a visit to Nasa’s base in Houston.

For some of the Christchurch teenagers it will be the first time they have left New Zealand, and they have launched a Givealittle page to help “meet the shortfall in flights and accommodation”.

Peter Meecham/Stuff The team say they are terrified and excited ahead of their trip to compete in the United States.

They qualified for the world championships after being amongst the winners of the New Zealand finals in November.

More than 20 teams from across the country entered the Wellington competition, and the Hillmorton Tigers were the only ones from the South Island, in the middle school category.

Teams had a year to design and build a robot that could fire orange discs across the floor – both with pre-programmed commands and with a controller – landing them on a target.

The “slap shot” challenge will be contested again in Texas, but this time against the best teams from around the world.

Supplied Members of the Hillmorton High School team in Wellington in December 2022.

Their robot is call Tobor (robot backwards) and their success is the culmination of several years of investing in robotic technology at Hillmorton High.

“We've got quite excited about robotics here,” said Liz Williams, head of digital technology and commerce at Hillmorton High School.

The robot kits can be built following a plan, “a bit like a Lego set” or a student can build their own designs, incorporating sensors and commands to tell the machines what to do, said Williams.

The school purchased its first robot kit about five years ago and set up a “wee” robotics club. They bought more robots and now it's a subject for year nine and tens students to study.

“It's been growing and growing for the last four years, to the point now that it's an option that students can take,” said Williams.

Hillmorton High School hit the headlines in March 2021 when staff introduced a cell phone ban. It had an “overnight” positive impact on students' behaviour and engagement.

Donations can be made here or by visiting Givealittle and searching Hillmorton Tigers.