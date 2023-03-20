Fresh teachers strike on table if no agreement reached on pay and conditions

Auckland teachers headed to Albert Park during the one-day strike on March 16.

Secondary school teachers could strike again next week if union leaders cannot come to an agreement with the Government over pay and conditions.

As many as 50,000 kindergarten, primary and high school teachers staged industrial action last Thursday.

Now Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) members will vote on whether to hold another day-long strike on Wednesday, March 29.

A statement sent to PPTA members said an electronic ballot on further strike action will open on Tuesday.

READ MORE:

* Teachers’ unions aren't helping our best teachers get the pay they deserve

* Teacher strike talks showing progress 'in a number of areas', ministry says

* Striking teacher having second thoughts a month into the job



“The publicity of (Thursday’s) strike has certainly raised public awareness of some of the issues at stake in these collective agreement negotiations,” said the PPTA statement to teachers.

“This provides a strong base for us to build on over the coming weeks and months as we stand up for our ākonga (student) and our profession.”

On Friday, the PPTA negotiations team for the secondary teachers’ collective agreement met with the Ministry of Education for mediation.

Gianina Schwanecke/Stuff Rongotai College teacher Olly Bisson was at the Wellington strike along with daughter Bess, 6.

“Further progress was made on conditions claims, and we have agreed to meet again for more mediation tomorrow (Tuesday)”.

Teachers will also vote on a ban on having meetings outside school hours from the first day of term 2, a rostering home plan and rolling one-day national strike in the third week of term 2.

“It is important we continue to plan for industrial action so that we keep pressure on the Government,” the PPTA told its members.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Over 500 striking teachers gathered at the Cathedral Steps in Nelson to protest over the Government’s pay offer.

“However, industrial action will stop if an offer is made that could provide a satisfactory settlement of the collective agreements.”

Last week’s strike was organised by the PPTA and New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa.

Secondary school teachers' last offer from the Government was $4000 in the first year after settlement and $2000 in the second – a combined increase of 6.7% for most teachers, the PPTA said.

New primary teachers could receive an 11.7% rise over two years in the Government’s latest pay offer, while the highest paid primary teachers would get 7.6%.

Teachers are looking for an offer that meets inflation at 7.2%, while also making concessions around staffing issues – in particular, on teacher-student ratios.