Abuse in care: Can the state be trusted to change the system?

Elizabeth Stanley, professor of Criminology at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, says we need to transform our thinking and practices about crimes committed by workers in our care systems.

"The Royal Commission into Abuse in Care has reported on the neglect, violence, and torture of children and vulnerable adults entrusted into state-led care. The impacts have been profound—for example, many of our prisoners have emerged out of abusive care backgrounds. We have to be honest about that."

Professor Stanley says we need to provide justice to break the cycles. "After all this reporting, we must attend to justice. But survivors worry that state agencies will not search for accountability of their workers who have offended or turned a cheek to systemic abuse. They worry that any redress will be tokenistic.

"We must shift our attention to the systems that can create harm. The emphasis of government is often around problematic individuals but, in reality, we should address what the state is doing and how decisions are made. We need to do things differently."

She says if we want to tackle the social problems of crime in our society, we have to start with the basics.

"Expose how our systems of care or justice put people onto a pathway of offending, and then introduce initiatives that strengthen communities, reduce social harms, and provide system circuit breakers."

Professor Stanley, who is the director of the Institute of Criminology at Te Herenga Waka—Victoria University of Wellington, has conducted extensive research into the issue of abuse in care and its long-reaching impact on criminal justice.

Her research has shown a clear causative link between someone being the victim of abuse in state care and their ending up in the justice system. "There's a generation of people who've been through care whose lives have been ruined as a result. From the 105 people I interviewed for my book [The Road to Hell: State Violence Against Children in Post-War New Zealand, 2016], 96 of them had ended up in prison or youth detention centres by the time they were 21. It's a phenomenal figure," she says. "It's not surprising—these children started to try and protect themselves when they emerged into society without education, skills, connections, or family. That was often through violence and crime."

As a society, we should be turning everything we think we know on its head to instead look at the risks inherent in our social structures, says Stanley. "What are the risks with how we structure our economy or how we do welfare and health? What are the risks of the racism that is embedded in every single part of our criminal justice system?

"Our current crime problems actually have their roots in state violence, the abuse of children. Very little is done to break that cycle. The Government's emphasis is around problematic individuals, but actually we should address what the state is doing and how decisions are made higher up. We have to do things fundamentally differently. A 'tough on crime' approach will not solve our problems—we need more social justice, not criminal justice."

Professor Stanley has been researching the concept of justice reinvestment. It's an approach that proposes redirecting the billions of dollars spent on imprisoning people and funnelling it instead into social-justice initiatives that strengthen communities, reduce social harm, and prevent offending.

"Justice reinvestment is about reducing—and even removing—the use of impisonment, because we know prisons aren't effective," she says. "When you think about the money spent on failing aspects of the criminal justice system and how that money could be used to break the cycle to stop people engaging in crime in the first place, it's a no-brainer."

