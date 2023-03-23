National wants classes to get 'back to basics'. What does that mean?

Christopher Luxon is set to reveal his plan to turn around falling literacy and numeracy standards across the country, in a “back to basics” approach.

The National Party leader will introduce part one of his party’s education policy on Thursday, focusing on primary schools’ teaching of numeracy, literacy and science. He wants clearer standards for each year level.

The policy, titled “Teaching the Basics Brilliantly”, aimed to remove some of the ambiguity around whether a child at any age bracket was actually meeting the expected literacy or numeracy standard.

During the previous National government, “National Standards” were introduced – which required teachers to clearly report to parents if their child was meeting, failing or exceeding year-level expectations for literacy and numeracy.

Chris Hipkins removed national standards requirements as one of his first acts as the former education minister, saying they’d achieved nothing. The principals and teachers unions strongly opposed the requirement.

Luxon said this policy was different. But it appeared there would be many similarities.

National’s education spokesperson, Erica Stanford​, said clearer-cut expectations would help the Ministry of Education target support at schools where students were falling behind.

“This whole approach is around informing Government about where we need to direct resources,” she said.

“At the moment, we are flying completely blind. A back to basics approach will tell governments exactly where we need to help kids catch up.”

Luxon also insisted a “back to basics” focus wouldn’t mean teachers should return to old school methods. Speaking to reporters at Dawson Primary School, in south Auckland on Wednesday, he said he saw great value in the school’s Lego classroom and hands-on learning. He said he was impressed with its purpose-built bike track and outdoor classroom, which taught children about leadership and road safety.

“What we're seeing is amazing teachers, who really think about the ways to engage those students and hold their interest,” he said.

Thursday’s full announcement of this “back to basics” policy would be the first of Stanford’s education plan. Over the last year, Luxon has been travelling New Zealand, Singapore and the UK visiting schools.

“I am alarmed and really concerned about the state of education,” he said, indicting education could be a major policy area for National this election season.

“That is the single biggest issue that has kept me awake, since I've become the leader of the National Party.”