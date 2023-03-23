Replacement found for Wellington university bookshop Vic Books

Wellington university bookshop, Vic Books, is set to close next Wednesday after 48 years in operation. (File photo)

A temporary replacement provider has been announced ahead of the closure of Wellington’s beloved university bookshop Vic Books next week.

In January, it announced the bookshop and café at Victoria University’s Kelburn campus would be closing after 48 years in business, with the final trading day set for March 29.

Te Herenga Waka Victoria University of Wellington acting chief operating officer Simon Johnson​ said Campus Books will take over the part of the site currently used by the Vic Books bookstore while The Lab will open its third café in the other half.

He said the university had been considering how to ensure textbooks and a café continue to be available and to help keep the campus “vibrant” since learning of the impending closure in January.

Campus Books is a New Zealand-based provider for university study materials which currently has stores at university campuses in Hamilton, Auckland, Palmerston North and Canterbury.

The Lab has existing cafés on the Kelburn and Pipitea campuses, with the new café to open on April 3.

Johnson said he was pleased a textbook retailer and café would continue in the space, with the new Kelburn campus bookstore to open on April 24. At this stage, Campus Books is not opening a branch at the Pipitea campus.

“These arrangements are in place for the rest of this year and will provide certainty around textbook supplies and help to maintain the vibrancy of the Kelburn campus,” Johnson said.

“It also gives us time to ensure the ongoing financial sustainability of the companies as we work through a permanent solution to be in place by the start of Trimester 1 in 2024.”

MORNING REPORT/RNZ This year's parliamentary protest has proven to be the final nail in the coffin for a well-known Wellington bookstore and cafe.

Campus Books has been approached for comment.

Vic Books was founded in 1975 as the supplier of all Victoria University of Wellington course textbooks. It’s owned and managed by the Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association Trust.

Its Pipitea branch closed in July last year, with the Parliamentary occupation as a contributing factor alongside a decline in revenue through the pandemic.

Vic Books general manager Jessica Godfrey​ said staff were still busy selling the remaining books – all at half price until the store closed on Wednesday.

“We will be reducing the remaining textbook stock to a fraction of its cost in order to get textbooks into the hands of students from Friday,” she said.

“We were set up to support students and we hope this final act will be seen as in keeping of the original mission of Vic Books.”

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Vic Books general manager Jessica Godfrey says the final week has been lovely but bittersweet. (File photo)

Godfrey said they had put in a “bid” to offer textbooks and stationery at the campus – reducing its offer and footprint – in order to build a sustainable future for a new Vic Books but understood the university’s decision to offer the lease to Campus Books.

“There is not enough room for two providers of texts.”

Of the final week, she said it had been “absolutely lovely” but “bittersweet” to see how much people cared about Vic Books, and “to see everyone coming in and purchasing a bit of Vic Books history to take home”.

Vice-chancellor Nic Smith​ earlier warned the “devastating loss” of the university bookshop, was the canary in the coalmine and there may be further losses if students did not return to campus.

Students are encouraged to purchase the course materials they need for Trimester 1 either prior to Vic Books closing on 31 March or, after that date, online from the Campus Books website.