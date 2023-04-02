How the cost of living crisis is leading to fewer kids in sports

The cost of living has seen school sport participation rates drop across several codes as students and their families cannot afford to play.

Quieter sports greens, emptier courts and fewer teams, the cost of living crisis is evident in school sporting codes with missing players across New Zealand. Gianina Schwanecke reports.

Staff at Porirua College often spend their free time searching for secondhand students’ sporting gear online.

Just this week a teacher helped find a young rugby player boots for this season.

It’s part of a concerted effort by the school, as they notice fewer students are participating in sports as the cost of living crises bites.

People Stuff spoke to say both parents and students working longer hours, the prohibitive costs of uniforms, equipment, and travel to and from games or practices are keeping students from sport.

Porirua College’s deputy principal John Topp said the school was doing what it could to help, even dropping the cost of participating in any sport to just $30.

“If my boys were paying rugby it would be $120 to $130 a season, but here it’s $30 no matter the sport,” Topp said. “What we’re working hard to do is make participation go up and remove what barriers we can, including fees and cost of boots.”

Most families were able to cover this, but there were still many that could not even afford $30, he said.

Sport participation had already been hard hit by Covid-19, but the cost of living was being felt especially hard in areas like his.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff John Topp, deputy principal of Porirua College, says despite dropping all sports fees to $30 at the school, some still cannot afford this.

Topps’ days of rugby coaching are over, but he still spends weekends out on the field supporting the school’s teams. He saw the value of sport – better mental and physical health, as well as giving disconnected students a sense of belonging.

“The more support we can get for our young people to get out into sport the better.”

College Sport Wellington saw a 2% decline in participation rates across codes last year, according to its latest annual survey. Rugby union was down about 11%, outdoor hockey about 18%, cross-country down 44% and softball down 58%.

Executive director Bryan Dickinson​ attributed this to both the ongoing impact of Covid-19 and the cost of living.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff The costs of uniforms, equipment, and travel to and from games or practices and the need for parents to work longer hours, is keeping many students out of sport.

School sports – those like badminton, volleyball, rugby and football which largely rely on school facilities – were generally cheaper compared to club sports that relied on hiring council venues like big indoor centres and artificial turfs.

Last year, the organisation campaigned for councils across the region to lower the costs for sports facilities.

“Schools do their best to keep things as affordable as possible, to keep costs down, but everything is going up,” Dickinson said.

Lower socio-economic areas, like parts of Hutt Valley and Porirua were being hit the hardest, he said, adding it was also harder for families with children who played multiple sports.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Students at Porirua College pay just $30 for all types of sports.

Jon Derry​, chief executive of School Sport Canterbury, feared the gap was widening.

“Unfortunately it’s the kids that need this in their lives the most that are being marginalised,” he said.

“The risk is, we’re providing sport, but now we’re providing sport only to those that can afford it, not necessarily those that need it or those that are good at it.”

Many students were staying home from tournaments and competitions as they could not afford to participate.

While the decline was “gentle”, Derry feared the impacts would be felt much longer and in 10 to 15 years there could be a second generation of students not playing sport as their parents never learnt the value of it.

Steve McArthur/Photosport One South Island mother said the cost of rowing meant she was struggling to keep her teenage daughter in the sport. (File photo)

One parent, whose teenage daughter is in the rowing team at a South Island high school, is struggling to afford to keep her in the sport. She asked not to be named, concerned her daughter's place in the squad might be affected.

The family of four pays the school more than $4000 a year for club fees, regatta entry, transport and accommodation costs. Food and uniform expenses are extra. The state school fundraises about $10,000 a year itself for the rowing programme.

"We made [funding the sport] a priority, but we've definitely sacrificed a lot,” she said.

Hawke’s Bay mum Gemma Carlisle​ said she’d hate to tally up how much they spent on swimming each year, with a monthly fee of about $135 and more than $6400 in costs to attend national competitions.

Supplied Caleb Carlisle, 17, started swimming at age 11and now practices nine times a week, and also attends two gym and pilates classes.

Her 17-year-old Caleb​, who started swimming age 11, practised nine times a week, and also attended two gym and pilates classes. His younger brother had also entered the sport.

With two athletes at home, Carlisle said food and fuel were the family’s biggest costs.

“When you’ve got athletes like that they consume a lot.”

It meant they had to look at other cost saving options – such as choosing cheaper swimwear over higher end products and missing some trainings when it proved too difficult to get to.

She said Caleb eyeing up a swimming scholarship in the United States – “that’s his drive” – was just one of many reasons the family was making it work.

Nationwide, the number swimming saw a steep drop of about 30% last year, according to the New Zealand Secondary Schools Sports Council.

Other sports like rugby league are growing, though it was not immune to the impacts from rising costs either said Auckland Rugby League (ARL)chief executive Rebecca Russell​.

The league, which has more than 6300 junior and youth players, had seen “really strong” registrations this year.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Rugby League chief executive Rebecca Russell says clubs are trying to keep the sport affordable. (File photo)

League rugby experienced a 23% jump nationwide between 2021 and 2022, while the more traditionally popular rugby union saw no growth at all.

Russell attributed it to the lower costs. “Rugby league is one of the cheapest sports you can play.”

Clubs in the league also worked hard to keep costs low, with Mangere East Club charging just $20 for junior and $65 for premier players. ARL supply students with on-field gear like mouth guards and balls, and also organise a boot swap to help members.

“We’ve tried to reduce all those potential barriers. Our clubs keep their membership costs down and are very much trying to make it an accessible sport.”

Many parents were still having to juggle the costs though, with Aucklanders particularly hard hit by the recent cyclones and the threat of council-facility fees rising.

Russell said the value of the sport and clubs was huge for their players.

“Grassroots sport is often that place that people feel more safe. What we see is, the kids that turn up to training twice a week and to a game on Saturday are the kids not turning up to school.”

DAVID UNWIN Children at College Street Normal School are put through their paces by Footsteps, a PE programme that uses technology to amplify the kids' engagement.

Some clubs provide after-school homework support service and many had moved to more flexible training times to help parents struggling with work commitments.

Michael Summerell​​, chief executive officer at School Sport NZ, agreed it was facing “huge challenges” relating to school sport participation rates and the cost of living was a key factor.

The cost of travelling to events, accommodation, use of facilities – particularly council-owned ones – and the cost of equipment were all “major barriers” and had a “multiplying factor”, impacting families who had multiple children hardest.

Participation rates had been dropping 1-2% each year for the past five years and had yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, he said.































