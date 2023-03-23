Kindergarten and primary school teachers rule out strike action next week

Minister of Education Jan Tinetti addresses teachers outside Parliament during a strike. Video first published March 16 2023.

Kindergarten and primary school teachers will not strike next week even if secondary school staff vote to take further industrial action.

">are balloting on whether to hold another day-long strike next Wednesday.

But New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa – which represents more than 45,000 kindergarten and primary teachers and principals – will not join the protests if they are held on March 29.

Last week saw as many as 50,000 kindergarten, primary and high school teachers stage joint protests across the country.

Primary and secondary schools had to close as there were too few teachers to run normal classes, meaning many parents and caregivers had to work from home or take annual leave.

David White/Stuff Auckland teachers headed to Albert Park during the one-day strike on March 16.

The two teaching unions are negotiating multiple collective agreements with the Ministry of Education (MoE), but have yet to reach a settlement on pay and conditions.

The PPTA negotiation team (for the secondary teachers’ collective agreement) met with the MoE for mediation on Friday and “progress was made” on claims around working conditions.

However, PPTA members – more than 20,000 secondary teachers – are being asked to consider further strike action following the publicity created by last Thursday’s strike.

“(It)has certainly raised public awareness of some of the issues at stake in these collective agreement negotiations,” said a PPTA statement to its members.

“It is important we continue to plan for industrial action so that we keep pressure on the Government.”

Over 500 striking teachers gathered in Nelson to protest over the Government’s pay offer.

The PPTA’s electronic ballot on further industrial action opened on Tuesday but in news that will be welcomed by parents, the NZEI has ruled out kindergarten and primary staff joining any possible strike next week.

In a statement to its members, the NZEI said “negotiations for the Primary Teacher’s Collective Agreement have been confirmed for Wednesday next week (March 29)”.

“While the talks held immediately before the strike were worthwhile, no offer was made.

“The negotiations team will be pressing for an offer to be made for members to consider.”