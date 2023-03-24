Secondary and area school teachers will strike again next week.

Post Primary Teachers' Association (PPTA) members around the country “voted overwhelmingly” in favour of more industrial action, including a one-day national strike next Wednesday, in support of their collective agreement negotiations.

Kindergarten and primary school teachers will not join the strike action.

PPTA members voted in an electronic ballot this week. Also, from Monday, April 24, the first day of the next school term, PPTA members will not attend meetings outside school hours.

“PPTA Te Wehengarua members have shown they are serious about getting a new collective agreement with salaries and conditions that will stem the worsening secondary teacher shortage throughout the motu,” says Chris Abercrombie, acting president of PPTA.

In the second week of next term, they will put in place a plan to roster different year levels of students home on various days for four weeks.

In the third week of term 2, the week beginning May 8, rolling strikes will be held, when teachers will strike on different days in different regions starting at one end of the motu and finishing at the other.

Members will also continue to refuse to give up their scheduled planning and marking time to relieve for absent teachers or positions that are vacant.

“The results of the ballot show clearly that members believe the time for words from the Government has passed,” said Abercrombie.

“Teachers would much prefer to be teaching in a settled environment this year, rather than taking extensive industrial action.

“We need pay and conditions that will keep teachers in the classroom, attract graduates into teaching and encourage ex teachers to return to the profession.”