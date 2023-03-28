Student sues polytech for $10m over vaccine mandate

The former student says he was forced to withdraw from a course when Ara enforced a vaccine mandate for teachers and students.

A former student wanted $10 million in compensation from a Christchurch polytech after his dream career came “crashing to a halt” because he didn’t have the Covid-19 vaccine.

The man – who has applied for name suppression – was due to start the final year of a course at Ara Institute of Canterbury when the Government's traffic light system was introduced on December 2 2021.

Ara then told all students and staff they must be fully vaccinated before teaching began on February 14 2022. Unvaccinated people, who did not have a Ministry of Health approved vaccine exemption, were not allowed to enter Ara campuses or facilities from that date.

The man was not vaccinated and was asked to withdraw from the qualification. He accused Ara of discrimination and took the matter to Christchurch High Court on Monday March 27.

He initially asked for $10 million compensation but in the final moments of the hearing he downgraded the claim to $1 million.

Ara’s lawyer Olly Peers asked associate judge Owen Paulsen to “strike out” the man’s claim as his argument was “moot”.

Representing himself, the man told the court he was a “talented and hardworking” student who was respected by his tutors.

“I was one of the top students at Ara,” he said.

“Everything came crashing to a halt through no fault of my own.”

On December 6 2021, the man was sent information about the last year of his studies and accepted a place on the course on December 15.

The “enrolment form did not require me to agree to future policies” he told the court.

Peter Meecham When the vaccine mandates were introduced the student asked if he could do his course via correspondence, but Ara refused.

Following the introduction of the Covid-19 Protection Framework (CPF), Ara required people to provide evidence they were fully vaccinated.

As he could not, the student asked if he could study the course by correspondence. He asked for lectures to be recorded and meetings to be held on Zoom calls, but Ara said that was not possible, the court was told.

Among the reasons given was that there was a practical element to the course which could not be completed off campus.

The man did not say why he was not vaccinated but told the court Ara’s policy “segregated” students due to their “medical status”.

“(They) chose to bar me,” he said.

“Ara required me to undergo a medical procedure” and failed to provide an alternative safety measure.”

The student left the course and his enrolment fee was repaid.

Asked by associate judge Paulsen why he had not returned to his studies now that vaccine requirements were no longer in place, he said it did not “seem appropriate” while the court case was active.

Acting for Ara, Peers said the organisation had 1450 staff and 13,000 students, many of whom would have been vulnerable or cared for vulnerable people during the pandemic.

“(The former student) has views, and he’s entitled to those, but they are not the only views Ara had to consider,” he said.

“If Ara had done nothing, that would have been a breach of (its) obligations.”

He said the Covid-19 Protection Framework (CPF) rendered the man’s enrollment contract “moot because it was legislation made that ARA had to comply”.

Ara withdrew the vaccination rule on September 27 2022.

The man said Ara’s policy went beyond the Government's requirements and had the organisation only implemented the requirements of the CPF, he would have only missed 26 teaching days and could have graduated, he said.

The judge has reserved his decision.