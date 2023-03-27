Audit of NZ schools finds 19 in financial difficulty

The results of the 2021 school audits found that 19 schools were in financial difficulty. (File photo)

Eight schools have been found to be in “serious financial difficulty” in the 2021 nationwide schools audit, according to a report from the Office of the Auditor-General.

The results of the 2021 audit found schools had more cash available and increased working capital, but more schools recorded a deficit, Controller and Auditor-General John Ryan​ wrote to the Secretary for Education Iona Holstead​.

Of the 19 schools assessed as being in financial difficulty and in need of support from the Ministry of Education, eight were considered to be in “serious financial difficulty”.

The inability for schools to raise funds locally due to Covid-19, fewer international students and school closures relating to the pandemic strongly impacted schools’ finances in 2021, although overall the number of schools in financial difficulty was similar compared to 2020, the report found.

READ MORE:

* Marlborough principal planning new school favours 'flexible' over modern learning model

* South Auckland school spent nearly $9k on principal's farewell party, $4k on gift

* Auditors are there to protect us, and they're still sometimes failing

* Academic says schools should be open about how they spend public money



There were fewer matters about sensitive expenditure raised, most of which related to school policies and procedures for sensitive expenditure payments, and poor controls over the approval of principals’ expenses or credit card expenditure.

Some of the sensitive disclosures highlighted in the report included South Auckland secondary school Waiuku College​ which spent close to $8500 on a principal’s farewell gift ($1527) and leaving ceremony ($6909).

This “exceeded the school's gift policy” and the amount spent for the leaving ceremonies was “relatively high for a school”.

“Spending public money on farewells and retirements should be moderate, conservative, and appropriate,” the report stated.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Education Minister Chris Hipkins weighs in on school board elections. First published on September 6, 2022.

Peter Attwood​, presiding member of the college board, said it accepted the findings and had put in appropriate platforms and processes to ensure that such expenditure did not occur in the future.

Te Kura o Kokohuia​ in Whanganui was also mentioned in relation to $15,700 spent on Pak’n’Save vouchers which were given to students and staff during the 2021 Covid-19 lockdown.

“At the time of our audit, we were not provided with any evidence of the Board’s approval before purchasing the vouchers or any records of who received the vouchers,” according to the report.

The report found the lack of documentation about the decision to purchase the vouchers and who received them meant auditors could not see how the expenditure was directly linked to an educational purpose.

OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR-GENERAL Auditor-General John Ryan. (File photo)

Ryan also wrote to the Education Secretary about how a global shortage of auditors and the pandemic had impacted the office’s ability to complete audits on time.

While 1400 (57%) of the 2021 audits were completed by the statutory deadline of May 31, 2022, there were still some outstanding. As of December 31, 2231 (91%) of the 2021 school audits had been completed.

The report made three recommendations to the ministry, including: