Drop in school-leavers receiving UE, high employment, sees big fall in domestic enrolments

High employment is being blamed for a drop in enrolments at North Island universities, while two universities in Canterbury have seen an increase.

North Island universities are blaming high employment and a drop in school-leavers with University Entrance for a big fall in enrolments by New Zealand students.

All five North Island universities told RNZ they had started the year with fewer full-time-equivalent domestic students than the same time last year.

The drop was trivial at Waikato, but significant at the remaining four institutions.

The two South Island institutions that shared their figures with RNZ, Canterbury and Lincoln, reported increased domestic enrolments.

All seven universities that provided figures reported big increases in foreign enrolments compared with the same time last year, which had been expected due to the removal of Covid-related border restrictions late last year.

However, at Victoria and Massey universities, the increase in foreign enrolments was not enough to make up for the decline in domestic students.

123rf Domestic student numbers at Victoria have fallen by 10% compared to last year, there was an 8% fall at Massey, and a 5% fall in Auckland.

Victoria had about 1470 fewer New Zealand students than at the same time last year on a full-time equivalent basis, a drop of 10 percent. The inclusion of foreign students left Victoria with eight percent fewer FTE students overall.

Massey University had 1154 fewer domestic full-time equivalents compared with the same time last year, a fall of eight percent. Foreign enrolments increased, but its overall total was still four percent lower than at the same time last year.

Auckland, the largest of the universities, had 1351 or five percent fewer FTE domestic students, and increased foreign enrolments left it just 142 students short of the number of full-time equivalents it had at the same time last year.

Waikato had 80 fewer FTE New Zealand students than the same time last year, but its foreign enrolments increased 340 FTEs, leaving it with three percent more FTE students overall than the same time last year.

AUT had 541 or four percent fewer domestic FTE students than the same time last year, but the drop was balanced by a 586-FTE increase in foreign students.

Meanwhile, Lincoln and Canterbury universities reported growth in both their domestic enrolments and international enrolments.

Otago University refused to provide figures until after its April council meeting.

Lincoln said it had 82 more FTE domestic students and 86 more FTE internationals giving it a total of 1361 FTE, an increase of 14 percent.

Canterbury said its domestic enrolments were up five percent or 672 on an FTE basis and its international FTEs had increased 62 percent.

Meanwhile Te Wānanga o Aotearoa, the only wānanga to provide figures, said its FTE enrolments were five percent or 790 FTE students lower than the same time last year.

The University of Auckland said it had been expecting a fall in domestic enrolments this year, but the actual result was lower than expected due to "the relatively low numbers achieving University Entrance".

AUT said its full-year outlook was uncertain because it relied more heavily than other universities on enrolments in the second half of the year.

Waikato University vice-chancellor Neil Quigley said the university was performing against the odds.

He said international enrolments had increased and so had enrolments in the university's law, engineering and nursing degrees, and its Māori immersion diploma.

Massey University described its eight percent drop in domestic FTE students as slight and said its was prone to labour market shifts.

It said its international enrolments increased by 26 percent on a FTE basis but it would take several years until its numbers reached pre-Covid levels.

Victoria University said its enrolments "have been affected over the past few years by the intersection of changes in student demand, the growth of new areas of study and the waning of others, demographic changes, unique economic conditions (i.e., low unemployment and growing cost of living), closed borders, and the broader impacts of Covid-19".

The university said its increased international enrolments were pleasing, but it would take another year or two before numbers returned to pre-2020 levels.