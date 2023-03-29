Ex-student who filed $10m lawsuit over vaccine mandate was an aspiring architect

Ara Institute of Canterbury has contested the claim made by former student Tahi Ricks.

A former student who filed a $10 million lawsuit against his polytech after it introduced a Covid-19 vaccine mandate was an aspiring architect who hoped to work in the United States one day.

Tahi Jhett Ricks was preparing to start the third year of his bachelor of architectural studies at Ara Institute of Canterbury when the Government's Covid-19 Protection Framework (traffic light system) was introduced in January 2022.

Ara required all students and staff to be fully vaccinated before teaching began on February 14, 2022.

Ricks was not vaccinated, so could not continue his studies. He accused Ara of discrimination and took the matter to the High Court in Christchurch.

During a hearing on Monday, he initially sought $10m in compensation before changing his claim to $1m.

Representing himself, Ricks told the court he made “a number of sacrifices” and honed his skills “through arduous work” in the hope of becoming an architect.

“Had last year progressed in the way I hoped and expected, at this point I would be an architectural graduate,” he said.

“I would be pursuing a career that I had been working towards since I was 16.”

He “was in line, not only for a career in New Zealand, but a career in the United States”, where he was born, he told the court.

“I was committed, I was ready to do anything it took to live my life through architecture.”

Ara's website states the bachelor of architectural studies could lead students to work as team members in established architectural practices, set up their own practice or continue their studies to become a registered architect.

When he served Ara with the claim for $10m “at that time ... my career was over”, he said.

“However, being that I can study again ... I will accept $1m, not the $10m I sought.”

During the hearing, Ricks made an oral submission to prevent his details being published, saying it may affect his future education and career prospects.

However, Associated Judge Owen Paulsen rejected the application, saying Ricks “has not made out a case for name suppression”.

“Parties to litigation must generally accept publicity that may accompany that,” Paulsen said in a written decision published on Tuesday.

“The suggestion that Mr Ricks will suffer harm in the respects suggested is speculative and, in my view, not realistic.

“I also do not see why it would affect his future career prospects.”

Ara’s lawyer Olly Peers, of the law firm Buddle Findlay, asked Paulsen to “strike out” Ricks’ claim, saying aspects of his argument were “moot”.

The judge has reserved his decision on Rick’s compensation claim.

After the hearing, Ara would not say what it had paid in legal fees to contest the claim.

“As all issues in this proceeding, including in relation to costs, are still extant before the court it would be inappropriate for Ara to comment at this moment, either generally or specifically, on the matters raised in your email,” Darren Mitchell, Ara’s general manager, said.