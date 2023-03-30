What next after the second teachers' strike?

Thomas Newton, chairperson of the PPTA Canterbury, speaks to Stuff about the latest teacher strike.

Secondary school teachers will hold rolling strikes next term unless the Government meets their claims around pay and conditions.

About 20,000 members of the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) walked off the job on Wednesday after voting “overwhelmingly” to hold the second day of industrial action.

Teachers “braved the elements” staging protests across the country – at schools, train stations, and outside MPs’ offices.

They will now get back around the table with the Ministry of Education (MoE) to try and settle their collective agreements.

The strike did not include kindergarten or primary staff, who are represented by New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa.

The PPTA’s day of action was less visible than the joint teachers’ strike on March 16. However, Chris Abercrombie, acting president of the PPTA, said it “went well”.

“Public support seemed very strong, people can completely understand the need to keep teachers’ pay rates up with the cost of living, and the need to keep experienced and skilled teachers in our classrooms,” he said.

Teachers and supporters protesting in Auckland on Wednesday.

“A lot of members also took time out today to send personal messages to the minister (Jan Tinetti) and other MPs explaining their situation and their concerns.

“We really hope these messages will be a wake-up call for the minister and her colleagues.”

The next step in the collective agreement negotiation process is “likely to be facilitated bargaining” involving PPTA, the MoE and the Employment Relations Authority, he said.

“We hope to have a clearer indication of whether and when this will happen within the next few days.”

Last week’s PPTA ballot also saw teachers vote for industrial action next term if an agreement cannot be reached.

A protest at the intersection of St Lukes Rd and Great North Rd in Auckland.

It included a ban on attending meetings outside school hours, the rostering home of students and rolling strikes.

“Whether this action goes ahead or not depends entirely on the progress made in bargaining, so the ball is very much in the Government’s court,” Abercrombie said.

Term 2 is between April 24 and June 30. Thomas Newton, chairperson of Canterbury PPTA, said further strike action was a real possibility.

“It's definitely going to be ongoing unless we can reach a settlement with the ministry,” he said.

“Next term we are looking at rolling strikes and withdrawing services and some aspects of what we do.”

Many teachers are struggling with the cost of living and a pay increase that does not meet the Consumer price index (CPI) rate of inflation, would mean a pay cut, he said.

The number of hardship applications from teachers was “quite phenomenal”, he said as teachers were struggling to meet the cost of living.

A large crowd gathered in Wellington on the joint strike on March 16.

Newton teaches religious studies at Villa Maria College in Christchurch and said new teachers are finding it especially hard.

“Teachers in that first five years when they have big student loans, they are earning barely more than minimum wage.

“They are finding it really difficult to stay within affordable housing, and a lot of these teachers, we don't think they will ever have the option of owning their own homes.”

NZEI officials met with MoE negotiators on Wednesday. A spokesperson said they could not comment on how they were progressing.