Educator failed to report suspected abuse before child seriously injured

The child arrived at the early childhood centre with bruising on his face. (File photo).

An educator failed to report suspected abuse in the case of a child later removed from whānau after being hospitalised for a brain bleed.

The Teaching Council ruled Shelley Maree Waretini’s​​, also known as Shelley Maree Beckett​​, failure to act was “serious dereliction of duty and professional negligence”. She was found guilty of serious misconduct and her registration was suspended for six months.

In November 2018, Waretini​, an area manager for Evolve Education’s Hawke’s Bay centres, was contacted by a new centre manager unsure what to do regarding concerns about a child, referred to as child X, who had bruising on his face and had disclosed his mum had hit him. The child and whānau members were granted name suppression to protect his identity.

Waretini agreed a report of concern should be made to Oranga Tamariki about the child, but did not respond to a later email from the centre manager outlining her concerns about how to respond and did not notify Oranga Tamariki, nor did she follow up to see if a notification had been made by the centre manager.

Oranga Tamariki was later contacted by the same centre manager in March 2019 about further concerns regarding child X’s physical wellbeing.

In July that year, the Ministry of Education advised the council the child had been hospitalised after he suffered a brain bleed earlier in the month and whānau members were under investigation.

The childcare centre filed a report outlining Waretini’s conduct in November 2018. The matter went before a disciplinary tribunal in August, 2021 and the decision was released on Friday.

The tribunal found Waretini put the child at risk of being harmed by not acting on the concerns that were raised with her and failing to follow up and ensure a notification had been made by the centre manager.

“In the absence of any intervention by authorities, inquiries into his wellbeing or advice to the centre manager on how to deal with his parents, Child X was allowed to return home from the centre. He was potentially exposed to further harm.”

With the information available to Waretini, the bruising on the child and the child’s claim that he had been hit by “mum”, the tribunal found “a logical outcome of her inactions was an adverse effect on Child X’s wellbeing”.

However, the tribunal also found Waretini could not “fairly or reasonably be blamed as the only person or entity who was responsible for the outcome for Child X in July 2019”.

It considered the aggravating features in this case, the child’s young age and vulnerability, the alleged abuse from a whānau member made him particularly vulnerable, concerns being raised on two separate occasions, failing to report child protection concerns, and the harm suffered by child X.

Waretini’s registration was suspended for 6 months from October 2021, with the register annotated to record the censure.

