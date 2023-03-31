'Who wants to see me wrestle?', teacher asks before putting student in chokehold

A Teaching Council disciplinary hearing was held on May 31, 2022, after teacher wrestled a student.

A teacher wrestled a student and put him in a chokehold during a class at an all-boys’ secondary school.

Jonathon Tate-Rushworth was teaching a fifth period business studies class to a group of year 13s, on or about February 18, 2020. The school cannot be named.

A student acted in a way Tate-Rushworth considered disrespectful. Towards the end of the lesson the teacher asked the class “who wants to see me wrestle [the student]”.

After agreeing the rules, the pair began the match in front of the rest of the class. At one stage, the pair grappled on the ground.

Before the bout was over, the teacher placed the student in a chokehold, with his arm held around the teen’s neck.

Various students filmed the incident on their phones.

The incident was investigated by the Teaching Council and a disciplinary hearing was held on May 31, 2022.

The day after the wrestling match, Tate-Rushworth apologised to the class and said he had made a mistake.

He crossed professional boundaries and put the reputation of the school at risk, he said.

123rf Students in the business studies class filmed the incident on their phones.

According to the disciplinary hearing report, published on Friday, he asked the students to delete the videos they’d taken and remove them from the internet.

“I was worried sick last night over this foolish thing that I've done,” he told them.

“I don’t mind whatever consequences come my way, but I'm sorry to you guys that you'll have to deal with this.”

In an email to the principal, Tate-Rushworth said the match was friendly, involving no striking or anger.

Tate-Rushworth was placed on leave with pay while the school investigated, and he was invited to attend a disciplinary meeting.

The student said he wrestled Tate-Rushworth for a couple of minutes, it was fun, and he had not been in danger or pain.

Other students described the incident as “a bit of fun wrestling”, “light-hearted”, “really quick”, with no-one being hurt, and that the incident never got out of hand.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff The incident happened at a boys’ school, but it cannot be named.

Tate-Rushworth later said the chokehold was applied in a controlled manner, so as not to constrict the student's windpipe or blood vessels.

However, before the disciplinary hearing took place, Tate-Rushworth’s registration as a teacher was cancelled by the Teaching Council on March 8, 2021, after he was convicted of an unrelated offence (as defined in the Children’s Act).

The school terminated Tate-Rushworth's employment in March 2021.

The May 31, 2022, disciplinary hearing (related to the wrestling match) found Tate-Rushworth had committed serious misconduct.

He was censured and ordered to pay $2,230.40 in costs.