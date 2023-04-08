Hekia Parata was 'formidable', says outgoing principal who won fight to keep school open

Redcliffs School principal Rose McInerney is moving on after joining the school as a teacher in 2000.

There was excitement as parents and staff from Christchurch’s Redcliffs School met with the minister of education.

They were hoping to find out when they could return to their school site, which was abandoned years earlier due to the 2011 earthquakes.

But Hekia Parata wasn’t there to deliver good news. In fact, she wanted to shut the school down.

Everyone was “gobsmacked”, principal Rose McInerney recalls.

“It was utter shock and disbelief.”

It’s nothing short of a miracle that no-one was hurt or killed at Redcliffs School during the earthquake on February 22, 2011.

The primary school stood at the foot of the red-tinged cliffs that gave the coastal suburb its name and most of the children were outside playing at 12.51pm when the quake struck.

Tonnes of rock fell, but no-one was hit. Everything was covered in dust, but the buildings were undamaged.

“It was a really scary day,” says McInerney, who joined Redcliffs as a teacher in 2000.

KIRK HARGREAVES/Stuff Steven Young owner of a wedding venue beside Redcliffs School looks at the damage around his house. Image taken in 2012.

The school closed for a month, but remediation work was done and eventually teaching resumed.

However, a series of large aftershocks in June 2011 sealed the school’s fate.

“Analysis was done, and it wasn’t deemed to be safe for us to return to the school until there was a lot more work done,” McInerney says.

So began a decade of uncertainty for Redcliffs School, which first opened in 1907. It would move three times and be on the brink of closure.

Just before the February 2011 earthquake, McInerney was beginning to think about moving to another school, but, now, during such a stressful time, it no longer felt right.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The corner of Manchester St and Worcester St in central Christchurch after the earthquake in February 2011.

Redcliffs relocated to Sumner School, 3km further along the coast.

They were there for about 10 weeks, the 280 Redcliffs students taught in two school halls.

“We made it like an adventure,” McInerney says.

“Children are incredibly adaptable, as long as they are with the people they know and feel safe and secure.”

Redcliffs then moved to Sumner’s Van Asch College, as it waited for news about when it could return to its original site.

“We knew it was going to be a bit more long-term, but we didn't think it would be eight-and-a-half years,” McInerney says.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Staff and students from Redcliffs School were relocated to two different sites in Sumner.

“Our principal at the time was Kim Alexander, she did an amazing job of setting things up twice.”

After being left in limbo, the school’s board were invited to meet with then-Education Minister Hekia Parata in 2014.

“Everyone was very excited that she was coming because we thought it might be really great news, we've been waiting such a long time.”

However, Redcliffs’ original Main Rd site was deemed a “one-in-a-million life risk” and would not reopen.

Under Parata’s proposal, the students would be sent to Sumner or Mt Pleasant schools.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Former Minister of Education Hekia Parata delivered the good news that Redcliffs School would stay open. (Image taken in 2016)

But Redcliffs wouldn’t go down without a fight.

“Boy, what a response,” says McInerney, who by this time was the school’s deputy principal.

A working group was set up, drawing on parents’ skills and expertise, so they could submit a strong counterproposal to the Ministry of Education.

“We had lawyers, engineers, people who were great with communication and working with the media.

“Everyone volunteered. I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Despite the years of uncertainty, parents stuck with Redcliffs and didn’t move their children to other schools.

Supplied Singer Ed Sheeran fills stadiums around the globe but he played to a much smaller crowd at Redcliffs School.

If that had happened and the roll had fallen, closure “would have been a fait accompli”, she says.

The fight was given an unexpected boost when radio station More FM arranged for Ed Sheeran to visit the school. The global star sang his hit Thinking Out Loud.

“That gained quite a lot of publicity,” McInerney says.

A march was also staged from Sumner and Mt Pleasant schools to Redcliffs Park.

“Anything that we could do to keep the school open, we did.”

In November 2015, principal Alexander resigned and McInerney stepped up, helping to orchestrate the campaign while also working to ensure normality for staff and students.

STACY SQUIRES/STUFF After nine years, the new Redcliffs School in Christchurch has been officially opened by the Prime Minister in a very relaxed ceremony.

The school’s first submission to the ministry was unsuccessful, but the community kept going.

Further meetings were held locally and at the Beehive. McInerney remembers feeling “very nervous” as she faced Parata.

“She's quite formidable,” she says.

As well as the local community, McInerney was encouraged by other principals who were navigating their own school’s post-quake redevelopment.

While a WhatsApp group of female school leaders called Christchurch Angels – a play on Charlie’s Angels – was a constant source of support.

The school board met with Parata again in July 2016 when she conceded that the school could remain open.

“She said ‘we’re not going to close Redcliffs School, but we need to look for an alternative site’.”

There was huge relief, but the next task was to find a location for the new school to be built.

Working with the ministry, the board settled on Redcliffs Park and a land swap was agreed with the Christchurch City Council.

Construction of the new school was slightly delayed by the discovery of precolonial artefacts, the coastal area once being home to a pā. Archaeologists even excavated a complete moa skelton.

SUPPLIED Te Raekura Redcliffs School opened in June 2020, ending years of uncertainty for staff and students.

Being so close to the Avon Heathcote Estuary, the new building is raised, protecting it from the risks of sea levels rising as a result of climate change, or a tsunami.

The new $16 million Te Raekura Redcliffs School opened in June 2020, the ceremony attended by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and singing legend Dave Dobbyn.

Almost three years later and McInerney has decided it’s finally time to move on.

“I wanted to see the school really settled. And also to reap the joy and rewards of the wonderful new site.”

Being a principal is “a relentless job”, but she will miss the role.

“There are huge hours and a huge number of hats you have to wear.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff McInerney took Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a tour of the new school in June 2020.

“There’s property, finance, health and safety, guidance counselling, there are so many different aspects to it.”

She made the difficult decision last year during a sabbatical and will work as a consultant for Performance Wellbeing, helping companies and schools with workplace health.

“It was a huge decision to make because I love this community and the kids and staff so much. It's been a privilege to be here.”

When students and staff gather to farewell McInerney later in the month, it will be the end of an incredible journey that began more than a decade ago.

“I have loved the journey and I feel so much pride in the kids and the community.

“They were the little seaside village that didn’t give up.”