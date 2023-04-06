Māpua Easter Fair back after Covid reprieve

Thousands of people have enjoyed fun, food and games at the Mapua Easter Fair come rain or shine in past years.

Months of preparation are coming to a head for the organisers of an Easter fair that traditionally draws thousands to the seaside village of Māpua.

The Māpua Easter Fair is set to return this weekend on Easter Sunday after being cancelled due to Covid-19 last year.

The event on Māpua Domain - a key fundraiser for the primary school and playcentre in the village – has drawn crowds of up to 10,000 people in the past.

Principal of Māpua School, Sharon Prestidge said there was “every indication” this year’s fair would be as big as previous years.

Among its more than 240 stalls would be vendors from all over the country, selling everything from wooden garden furniture, to pottery, jewellery and clothing, she said.

All day entertainment on stage would include performances by the school kapa haka group and choir, a circus performer and singers and dancers.

There would also be amusement rides including a ferris wheel, and food stalls with areas for people to sit and “hopefully enjoy the sun”.

About 2,200 parking spaces were spread throughout the village and surrounds, with free shuttle buses for the fair from the furthest away car parks, Prestidge said.

A gold coin donation to get into the event, from 9am-3pm, went directly to the school and playcentre, she said.

Māpua school was among schools facing a big drop in funding this year due to an isolation grant being “drastically reduced” (a drop of around $25,000 for the school), the school changing from the decile system to the equity index, and a dip in the school roll from having a big group of Year 8 student graduate last year.

Funding from the fair would help provide learning support, and go towards property plans including a new junior playground and replacing the school pool, Prestidge said.

“We really rely on fundraising and [the] Easter Fair is our major fundraiser to top all those things up.”