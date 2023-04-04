University of Canterbury's first city centre graduation procession for three years

University of Canterbury students past and present took part in the special procession on Tuesday.

People stopped and stared as central Christchurch was transformed into a riot of music and colour as University of Canterbury (UC) held its first city centre graduation procession for three years.

The special parade – or “procesh” – was the first time UC students have taken to the streets in their mortar boards and gowns since 2020.

The event was on Tuesday morning and held as part of UC’s 150th Anniversary celebrations and its April graduation week.

The procession began at Hack Circle, at the intersection of Cashel St and High St, at 10am and finished in Victoria Sq.

It included members of New Zealand Army Band, Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger, friends and whānau of this week’s graduates and members of UC alumni (former students).

Two more graduation celebrations will be held at Christchurch Arena on Thursday.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Onlookers stopped to enjoy the procession as University of Canterbury students paraded through central Christchurch.

During the ceremonies, UC will bestow honorary doctorates upon “four illustrious alumni”, said a spokesperson.

“The Honourable Margaret Austin will receive a Doctor of Science, Mark Stewart will receive a Doctor of Commerce, Ross Calman will receive a Doctor of Arts and Justice Vui Clarence Nelson will receive a Doctor of Laws.”