Papakura High School sends students home due to lack of teachers

Papakura High School had to send students home after not having enough teachers.

Close to 200 students were sent home from an Auckland secondary school when it was found there weren’t enough teachers to cover classes.

All year 10 students at Papakura High School were sent home for the final period on Monday due to a mix of teacher absences, industrial action and field trips leaving the school without enough cover.

Principal Simon Craggs​ said the school was down about 10 teachers on its full complement.

He would normally be able to cover the absences with other teachers picking up classes, but because of the Post Primary Teachers Association’s (PPTA) strike action barring teachers giving up marking and administrative time to pick up classes, he was left without any other options.

So the year 10 afternoon classes were cancelled and their teachers picked up other year levels’ classes, he said.

Craggs even covered a few classes himself.

“We tried to come up with the least disruptive option,” he said.

He said such a situation was an “inevitability” as discussions between the teaching unions and the government kept getting drawn out.

Secondary school teachers have begun striking, with the first solely PPTA strike happening last Wednesday.

And the industrial action is set to be ramped up next term with rolling strikes unless the Government meets the union’s claims around pay and conditions.

“This is absolutely something that will continue,” PPTA acting president Chris Abercrombie said.

He said teachers did not want to disrupt their students’ learning, but were taking the strike action for not only their pay and conditions, but for the benefit of the country’s education future.

Abercrombie said the strain on the system was evident as there were few external relievers, as many had taken up full-time positions with no new teachers coming through.

A recent PPTA ballot saw teachers vote overwhelmingly to include a ban on attending meetings outside school hours, the rostering home of students and rolling strikes if demands were not met.

At Papakura, Cragg is still trying to fill vacancies and waiting for some teachers to come in from overseas, but supports the teachers and their stance.

“We’re united behind the teachers because they work blinking hard and they deserve to be properly compensated,” he said.