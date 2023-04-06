University of Canterbury 'quietly cancels' December graduations

University of Canterbury students past and present took part in the special procession on April 4.

Students have taken to social media after the University of Canterbury (UC) “quietly cancelled” its December graduation ceremony.

The university usually holds graduations twice a year but has decided to scrap the summer celebrations, meaning students who have left Christchurch will have to return the city next April if they want to take part.

Graduation ceremonies have been being held this week and will also be held in late August, during the mid-semester break.

“Removing December graduation helps to relieve some time and financial constraints of attendees and allows us to provide a larger venue,” a statement on the university’s website says.

Last year, 2000 students graduated at five ceremonies held over three days in December.

A special parade – or “procesh” – was held on Tuesday. It was the first time Canterbury students had taken to the streets in their mortar boards and gowns since 2020.

The event was held as part of the university’s 150th anniversary celebrations and its graduation week.

One student, who asked to remain anonymous, said she was “pissed off” the university had “quietly cancelled” the December ceremonies.

“Covid has already caused a lot of cancellations and delays and forcing students to be in Christchurch months after they have finished university ... makes a lot of plans messier.”

Students who had left the country for work or to go on their OE would have to delay their plans or miss out, she said.

“Despite UC’s claim that this somehow makes graduation less stressful, this is looking to complicate things needlessly.

“Also, encouraging more plane flights in the middle of a climate and cost of living crisis is downright irresponsible.”

Others took to social media to lament the changes.

“It's ridiculous the December graduation got cancelled. For what legitimate reason, may I ask? I now have to wait until April next year to graduate formally,” one person wrote.

“We spend years on the study grind to graduate, we've been through difficult times with Covid and they do this to us. It's infuriating and a huge let down to all students,” another said.

“I had two graduate ceremonies from other institutions be delayed by a year due to Covid and now this, it's a slap in the face to every single one of us. Graduating five months after actually completing our papers takes the magic of graduation away from us.”

The university has been approached for comment.