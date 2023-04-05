Top lawyer consulted after mega polytech boss made job loss announcement on live radio

Staff at Ara Institute of Canterbury have concerns about Te Pūkenga’s chief executive Peter Winder’s comments.

Dismayed polytech staff have consulted a top lawyer after Te Pūkenga’s chief executive made an announcement about job losses on live radio, before consulting with them.

Peter Winder said hundreds of jobs would be lost at the new mega polytech, during an interview on Radio New Zealand (RNZ) on Friday.

At least 200 and less than 1000 jobs will go, he said, as the national tertiary provider looks to slash millions from its budget.

The “brutal reality is, there will be some job losses”, he told Stuff.

But members of Christchurch-based Ara Academic Staff of Canterbury (AASC) are “very concerned” about the comments and instructed senior barrister Kathryn Dalziel to act on their behalf.

AASC represents around 320 staff and tutors at Ara Institute of Canterbury, which is now part of the Te Pūkenga network.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Senior barrister Kathryn Dalziel teaches legal ethics, public law and employment law at University of Canterbury.

They consulted with Dalziel to issue their own statement expressing their dissatisfaction about Winder’s remarks on the “potential loss of jobs and reorganisation”.

While his comments on the “proposed shift to on-the-job learning”, inferred “the workplace is a better learning environment than “the classroom”, they said.

“AASC or its members were not consulted on either of these public announcements which raises issues of good faith and pre-determination in any future decision,” the group said in a statement.

They argue that “both on-the-job and facilitated learning environments are important”.

The AASC is, “in effect, a site union” and members have their own Collective Employment Agreement.

RNZ The Government has a grand plan to merge all 16 of New Zealand's polytech's into one institution, and argue campuses could close without it. Broadcast: July 19

“(We) will continue to engage in good faith with Te Pūkenga however any proposal which is not student-focussed and fails to promote positive learning outcomes will be strenuously opposed,” said the AASC statement.

Dalziel, who is the sister of former Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel, specialises in civil litigation and employment law.

She was approached by the AASC Committee following feedback regarding Winder’s comments, said AASC spokesperson and Ara senior lecturer Warwick Shillito.

The AASC has regular meetings with Te Pūkenga’s People Culture and Wellbeing (PCW) team and “it is a respectful, productive relationship”, he said.

TE PUKENGA/Supplied Te Pūkenga chief executive Peter Winder was interviewed on RNZ on Friday.

“I have addressed our concerns directly with PCW. They are being passed onto Peter Winder.”

A meeting between the AASC and Winder “is currently being arranged”.

Te Pūkenga has 260,000 students and 13,000 staff. It was formed through the merger of 16 institutes of technology and polytechnics (ITPs) and nine industry training organisations (ITOs).

It has signalled it needs to slash $35m from its budget for 2023, with $10m in savings from work-based learning and $25m across former polytechnics.

Bringing the ITPs and ITOs together was “to reduce the duplication” across 24 different entities, said Winder.

“Reducing duplication also means a reduction in some roles, which are largely expected to be managerial,” he said.

“Although no specific figures had been previously conveyed, the need for reducing duplication and its potential implications has been previously communicated to staff across several forums.”

Managers have “listened to kaimahi (staff) feedback” and “understand very clearly that they want more certainty”, he said.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Murray Strong, chair of Te Pūkenga Council.

“We will keep kaimahi informed as decisions and dates are confirmed.”

Te Pūkenga is governed by an 11-member Council, which is accountable to the Minister of Education.

On Wednesday, Sue McCormack and Bill Moran were appointed to the Council, while Maryann Geddes, Tania Hodges and Kathy Grant finished their tenures, said chair Murray Strong.

McCormack and Strong were both previously members of Canterbury Multi-Use Arena (CMUA) Project Delivery Ltd Board, which oversaw the design and construction of Christchurch’s multimillion-dollar stadium.

Strong was chair of the board and McCormack was a director. Both resigned in July 2021.