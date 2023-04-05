Swearing teacher case to be assessed by Teaching Council

Nayland College says a teacher filmed swearing at a class is back at work with conditions while a disciplinary process is underway.

The case of a Nelson school teacher who was filmed repeatedly swearing at students will be reviewed by the Teaching Council, the school says.

In a video filmed by students at Nayland College, the teacher berated students for failing to complete set work, telling them it had taken them “an hour to do f...ing nothing, actually f...ing nothing”.

In the footage, posted to Facebook, the teacher could be heard telling the students to sort their “s..t out”.

“You guys have been useless today, actually f...ing useless,” he said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson says the school has followed best practice in its disciplinary process after a teacher was filmed swearing at students.

The teacher – who was identified on social media – was approached for comment through the school, but declined.

Nayland College principal Daniel Wilson said the teacher was back at work, with conditions in place, after the incident two weeks ago.

The school was confident it had run a sound process that followed best practice guidelines, he said.

The teacher faced a disciplinary meeting with the school board and an investigation meeting with school leadership, Wilson said.

The school had also notified the Teaching Council of the incident, and had been informed the council’s triage committee would meet to review the matter, he said.

The Teaching Council has been approached for comment.

In an email to parents on Tuesday, Wilson said the school had very high expectations for the professionalism of its teachers.

“Although the teacher remains employed at the school, the board and I are confident that we will not see a recurrence.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff President of Secondary Principals’ Association of NZ, Vaughan Couillault says teachers are under considerbale stress.

President of Secondary Principals’ Association of NZ, Vaughan Couillault, said while he hadn’t seen the video, it was “fairly difficult to excuse” the behaviour reported.

“One can only imagine that there’s a bit of duress that that particular individual is under, be that professionally or personally or both.”

Following correct employment processes meant giving the teacher a chance to respond, Couillault said.

Every situation was different, and swearing didn’t automatically lead to being sacked, he said.

“If this particular employee has had a spotless record and is a fantastic teacher, it might have a different outcome to if this is another in a string of situations.”

Teachers were under “considerable duress” due to things like staff shortages, having to make sure they were “all over” the New Zealand curriculum refresh and NCEA changes, and helping people who had gaps in their learning from Covid – as well as the rising cost of living.

“The leadership teams in schools, we’re bending over backwards to make sure that our teachers don’t break.

“But it’s factors that are outside of our control that generally lead to situations where people behave in a way that’s not them at the top of their game.”

Couillault was disappointed in an apparent rise in some families thinking the first place they should go was “public”, rather than giving schools a chance to address matters in question.

Often video clips didn’t portray the full context of a situation, he said.

“There are often background complexities that make solutions not as easy to find as you would think on the surface.

“Whilst members of the public are free to say whatever they like about their own children, and make commentary on the service they have received from any organisation ... the schools are not afforded the same liberty because of all of the privacy laws and things that pertain to either students or employees.”