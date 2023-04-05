Wesley College under 'special' review by Education Review Office due to concerns

Wesley College is in Paerata, next to Pukekohe, in South Auckland.

The Education Review Office (ERO) is undertaking a “special review” of Auckland’s Wesley College due to “significant concerns” about the school and its hostels.

It comes after 1 News reported allegations of students at the Methodist college receiving “coverings”, where they were made to cover their faces before being punched, kicked and slapped by older students.

There were claims it was normal to be assaulted by older students for making mistakes, with “coverings” occurring almost weekly.

Stuff previously reported the Ministry of Education had appointed Dr Shane Edwards as statutory manager to “assist the board around curriculum management and policies and procedures”.

READ MORE:

* Statutory manager appointed at Auckland's Wesley College to 'assist' school board

* Schools will feel impact of 2020 lockdowns in 2021, Education Review Office warns

* Emergency services battling fire at Wesley College in south Auckland



In an online message to parents, the school’s principal, Dr Brian Evans, said he “welcomed the support” and it would assist the college in its progress towards “being an exemplary model of change”.

In an email to Stuff on Wednesday afternoon a spokesperson confirmed ERO was currently in the school undertaking a “special review” of the school and its hostel provision.

“This special review has been initiated by the Chief Review Officer as a result of the significant concerns we have about the school and the hostel.”

The spokesperson did not elaborate on what the “significant” concerns were when Stuff asked, saying “It is not our practice to comment on work in progress”.

The special review report will be available on the ERO website.

ERO since 1993 had raised multiple concerns with the school regarding governance and management practices, the spokesperson said.

Its reviews of the school’s hostel goes as far back as 2004, where at the time, “good systems were in place to help ensure the physical safety of student boarders”.

STUFF A national anti-bullying programme could cost just $10m

“When ERO returned to the school in 2007, it identified safety issues in the hostel and made recommendations for improvement to Trust Board and the School Board.”

The spokesperson said ERO again raised concerns in 2008 and also recommended the school improve governance and management of the hostel.

“ERO followed up with a review of the school in 2011 to evaluate progress and returned in 2013 when ERO recommended the Ministry of Education continues its external support for the school.

“By 2015, the college was working in an effective and well-coordinated way to promote students' progress and achievement programme. ”

The spokesperson acknowledged ERO did not undertake a review before the Covid-19 pandemic.

“ERO acknowledges that between 2015-2020 we did not undertake a review before Covid hit in 2020. Covid significantly disrupted our review programme, specifically in Auckland, during 2020-2022.

“We resumed our work programme as soon as was practical.”