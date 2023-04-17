Schools up to $100k short for 'the basics' warn situation will get worse

Upper Moutere School principal Grant Watson said the school was facing a budget deficit of $50,000-$60,000 for 2023, and the school would have to use a large chunk of its cash reserves to plug the gap.

Schools say they are relying on fundraisers, donations and dwindling savings to pay for things like heating and student needs – and their deficits look set to grow.

Upper Moutere School principal Grant Watson said the primary school in Tasman district was $50,000-$60,000 short of the amount it needed to operate this year.

While the price of employing auditors, cleaners, administrators, teacher aides, and costs for services like electricity had risen, funding from the government had dropped, he said.

The school was about $16,000 a year worse off under changes to an “isolation” allowance, and switching from the decile system to an Equity Index (EQI) coupled with a dip in the roll, meant funding was also down, Watson said.

READ MORE:

* Māpua Easter Fair back after Covid reprieve

* Decile 9 schools also face extra student needs but lose out on funding, principals say

* Fears schools not being upgraded fast enough to keep up with population growth



123RF Schools are scrabbling to find tens of thousands of dollars things like teaching support, cleaning and heating, as their funding drops and costs rise.

The school was “lucky” to have some cash reserves to plug the gap this year, he said.

But the reserves would run out in a few years under current circumstances, and he didn’t know what the school would do then.

Māpua School principal Sharon Prestidge said her school faced a shortfall of nearly $100,000 to cover “the basics” – from support with student needs to cleaning contracts.

The school had to find the money through fundraising and parental donations, she said.

While removing isolation funding from the school’s base funding was “legitimate” (the school was less isolated than when the system was first set up), it left a $24,000 a year hole in the school’s budget as other costs rose, Prestidge said.

The transition had been cushioned “somewhat” this year, but that cushioning disappeared next year, she said.

Changing from a decile system to the EQI meant a funding drop in the order of $10,000 a year for the former decile 10 school.

The intent of the equity index was good, but assumed base funding for schools – known as their operational grant – covered basic costs, when it didn’t, Prestidge said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Rob Wemyss, principal of Nelson’s Clifton Terrace School which has set up an endowment fund, to try to make fundraising and donations go further.

The grant only covered half of the school’s demand for students with behavioural and learning needs, she said.

While the school community could run fundraisers like the Māpua Easter Fair, the school shouldn’t have to rely on that “goodwill” to meet students’ needs and running costs, she said.

“Fundraising should be for the shiny extras.”

Schools’ operational grants needed to increase by 10-20%, Prestidge said.

Hieke Nelson Principals’ Association president, Freya Hogarth, said a number of schools in the region had lost funding through the isolation index changes because they were now measured against their distance from Nelson, instead of Christchurch.

Yet some schools in the region were “still quite significantly isolated ... to get many of the services they need”, she said.

Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images Schools in the Nelson region say they are facing budget deficits of tens of thousands of dollars to pay for things like learning support, after losing large amounts of their base funding.

Many schools were struggling to pay for their basic operations, Hogarth said.

“Over the last few years we haven’t had increases in our operational grant that matches inflation, so we’re falling further and further behind every year.”

The ministry’s contribution to teacher aide funding was a fraction of what some school boards were putting in –which often still wasn’t enough to support teachers “crying out for more help”, she said.

Clifton Terrace School Principal Rob Wemyss said the school’s shortfall in operational funding was growing partly due to a $25,000 loss in isolation funding – and the school had set up an endowment fund to try to help.

While the Nelson school’s funding also dropped with the introduction of the EQI, “it was not equitable” that the school still couldn’t access the government’s donations scheme instead of asking parents for donations – under which the school would be about $45,000 better off.

Pockets of the school community were “really struggling”, and a “tsunami” of problems was coming due to shrinking school budgets and growing student need, he said.

Ministry general manager, schools policy, Alanna Sullivan-Vaughan said no student would receive less funding due to the EQI and Isolation Index changes, in the 2023 school year.

Transition funding for schools with more than a 5% funding reduction would continue in 2024, she said.

About 90% of schools received a funding increase through the shift to the EQI, which saw an extra $75 million allocated per year in operational grant funding.

Eligibility for the Donations Scheme (previously for decile 1-7 schools) was based on the EQI which indicated “the extent to which the school draws their students from low socioeconomic communities, where families may be more likely to struggle with the pressure to pay donations”.

Increases to operational grant funding were considered as part of the Government’s annual Budget process, with all components of the grant increased by 2.75% for 2023, and annual increases since 2017 ranging between 1.3% and 1.8%.