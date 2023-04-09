Less than half of NZ students achieve UE, with only two-thirds passing NCEA Level 1

Fewer than half of New Zealand students attained university entrance, with over a third also failing NCEA level 1, last year. (File photo)

Less than half of students attained University Entrance (UE) last year, with a third also failing to reach NCEA level 1, according to data from the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA).

A written Parliamentary question by MP Chris Baillie to Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ found just 48.5% of students attained UE last year and just 64.3% NCEA level 1, 74.5% Level 2 and 67.6% level 3, according to provisional data provided by NZQA.

Chris Abercrombie​, acting president for the Post Primary Teachers Association, said while university entrance might not be every students’ goal, it was concerning.

“It’s absolutely a concern if students are unable to reach the goals they want to get,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Enrolments fall at all five North Island universities, record numbers at Canterbury

* Drop in school-leavers receiving UE, high employment, sees big fall in domestic enrolments

* More than half of students fail pilot writing standard, educators call for more time

* Number of students gaining NCEA qualifications declined in 2021, NZQA says

* Students achieving NCEA level 3 but not university entrance



The response included previous results from 2017 which show attainment levels have dropped compared with five years ago.

Attainment rates for NCEA level 1 had dropped 10.7 percentage points from three-quarters passing in 2017 to just 64.3% in 2022, according to provisional data provided by NZQA. NCEA level 2 dropped from 78.5% to 74.5%, while attainment rose for level 3 from 65.5% in 2017 to 67.6% last year.

The data also showed less than half of students were now qualifying for university, with just 48.5% achieving UE last year compared with 49% in 2017.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education Minister Jan Tinetti says NCEA level 1 attainment by year 11 students has been “trending downwards for several years”

As part of a written response to the question, Tinetti said NCEA level 1 attainment by year 11 students had been “trending downwards for several years” as an increasing numbers of schools did not offer a full Level 1 assessment programme.

Attainment of NCEA level 2 by year 12 and NCEA level 3 by year 13 students increased steadily until 2020, but there had been a decrease over the past two years, she said.

Covid-19 had also had an impact over the past three years, Tinetti said, with adjustments made to qualifications over each of these years to support students, including Learning Recognition Credits.

NZQA earlier announced these would not be available to ākonga (students) in 2023.

John Hawkins/Stuff Post-Primary Teachers Association acting president, and Invercargill teacher, Chris Abercrombie, says it’s concerning that some students might not be achieving their goals. (File photo)

Abercrombie agreed it had been a “disruptive” few years and acknowledged the impact this had on students’ education.

He hoped changes coming through would make for “more coherent” NCEA system, which would allow students to achieve what they wanted to do.

”The NCEA changes that are coming through, we are hopeful we will see an increase in attainment achievement through that,” he said.

He earlier told Stuff teachers had concerns about implementing new NCEA literacy and numeracy standards.

“It feels like the Ministry of Education and NZ Qualifications Authority are rushing to get these standards up and running, when more caution and care is needed to ensure that we get this right.

“This is high-stakes stuff for every young person. If rangatahi don’t achieve these literacy and numeracy standards, they don’t get NCEA and their life choices are severely limited.”

MONIQUE FORD/STUFF Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti and Education Minister Chris Hipkins released two strategies to improve literacy, maths, and te reo matatini and pāngarau. First published March 25, 2022.

This issue also spoke to a shortage of teachers, particularly of subject specialists, he said.

Finalised NCEA attainment statistics for 2022 are expected to be released later this month.

Tinetti said further analysis of the impact on attainment of students leaving school partway through the 2022 school year would be undertaken as part of the ministry’s 2022 school leaver statistics, which will be released later this year.