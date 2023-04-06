New offer to kindergarten teachers a 'vast improvement', union says

Kindergarten teachers represented by NZEI Te Riu Roa joined thousands of their primary and secondary colleagues during strike action in March. (File photo)

Kindergarten teachers could see significant pay increases, an extra five days of sick leave and extra support for leaders if they choose to accept the latest offer from the Ministry of Education.

Kindergarten teachers from NZEI Te Riu Roa met with the ministry on Wednesday to discuss the new collective agreement offer, which followed historic strike action last month when kindergarten teachers joined strikes with their primary and secondary colleagues for the first time.

NZEI negotiating team spokesperson Virginia Oakly​ said the new offer was a “vast improvement” in meeting key issues including recognition of the need for more sick leave for kindergarten teachers.

“Covid decimated our sick leave balances ... working around young children means that we are exposed to every illness under the sun.”

The new offer includes raising the current sick leave allocation from 10 days to 15 days.

It would also give pay increases of between 11.1% and 13.9% for union members, and would raise the top pay bracket from $90,000 to $100,000 by December 2024.

The bottom pay scale will move from $51,358 to $55,358 immediately, and then to $58,505 by December next year.

Teachers will also be entitled to an extra 40 hours of professional time per annum with 20 sabbaticals each of 10 weeks to be made available for head teachers every year.

For the first time, 100 cultural leadership allowances, each of $5000 a year will be introduced to recognise individual teachers’ leadership and expertise in te ao Māori and te reo Māori.

First published on August 25, 2022.

Reweti Elliott​, who is a kindergarten teacher and a negotiating team member, said the offer that the Ministry tabled for cultural leadership was historic.

“Kaiako Māori carry a big load in kindergartens, around te reo and tikanga, so it’s very heartening to see this claim recognised in the offer.”

Ministry of Education's group manager employment Mark Williamson​ said they were pleased to have reached a settlement for kindergarten teachers to consider.

“We think this is a fair outcome which provides a significant increase in salary and certainty during difficult economic times.”

The ministry and NZEI signed terms of settlement, with the offer to be voted on by union members in early May.

It follows primary school and area school principals voting in favour of a work ban after pay negotiations stalled.