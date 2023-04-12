Covid-19 still 'serious public health concern', risk of winter school disruption

Kura around the country are preparing for the potential of more Covid-19 and flu-related disruptions. (File photo)

More needs to be done to protect teachers and students from Covid-19 if New Zealand is to avoid the disruption seen during last year’s twindemic, the teachers’ union says.

NZEI Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter​ acknowledged there had been “no real change” since Ministry of Health data released late last year found teachers and child carers had the highest Covid-19 case rates among any occupational group in Aotearoa.

“There is a real risk of people thinking Covid is gone,” he said. “Covid is not gone. As we move into winter, Covid moves with us.”

In December, school teachers were reported to have had the highest rates of infection at 41%, followed by 38% of child carers, compared to occupations in the health sector which sat between 30% and 33% because masks and other personal protective equipment were widely used within the sector.

Potter said any teachers felt vulnerable to the risk of infection, “more so than any other member of the community”.

He said the potential for a Covid spike, like that seen last winter, along with other flu variations was “quite high” and could cause further disruptions to schools. That was complicated by the potential for further industrial action from both primary and secondary teachers.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff NZEI Te Riu Roa President Mark Potter says Covid-19 has not gone and it’s important for people to follow health guidelines. (File photo)

There was only so much the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Education could do though, and it was also about people doing their part, Potter said.

“It’s so important that we do maintain those practices and for the teachers that everyone does their best and keeps kids at home if they’re unwell. All those things still stand as very tried and true helpful practices.”

University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig said while many wanted the pandemic to be over, Covid-19 remained a “serious public health concern”.

“One school has already had to close this year due to high rates of sickness. It is vital that we as a society prevent a repeat of 2022 and its inequitable impacts.”

Ross Giblin/Stuff University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Dr Amanda Kvalsvig says Covid-19 remains a “serious public health concern”. (File photo)

The occupational risk for teachers was “exceptionally high” and called “urgently for a proactive, preventive approach”, she said.

Kvalsig said there were many effective ways to slow the spread of infections within schools, including rolling out community trials of ‘what works’ and improving indoor air quality.

“Effective infection control practices and wellbeing supports need to be embedded within school communities. Without a cohesive approach, there’s a risk that schools may act as early amplifiers of a new, severe pandemic disease.”

The Ministry of Education’s hautū (leader) of operation and integration Sean Teddy​ said all decisions regarding Covid-19 settings in schools and kura have been based on public health advice and each would have their own plan.

“Key health measures remain in place, including good ventilation, hand hygiene, cough and sneeze etiquette, high vaccination rates in the community, and ākonga and staff staying home when sick,” he said.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland GP Dr Sandhya Ramanathan demonstrates how to fit an N95 mask, and three hacks to make surgical masks fit better. (First published in January 2022)

“We also encourage schools and classrooms to use natural ventilation. Windows and doors can be partially open if it’s impractical to open them fully due to outdoor conditions.”

The ministry has provided thousands of CO2 monitors and air purifiers to all state and state-integrated schools, Teddy said. Schools could also order face masks for use by their staff and students, “at no cost to them”.

A spokesperson for Te Whatu Ora said as the country entered the winter season, there was already a “rise in seasonal colds, flu and other respiratory illnesses circulating within our communities, and our early learning services and schools”.

It comes as the Government confirmed Covid-19 settings will remain the same for the next two months, including mandatory measures for cases to isolate for 7 days and retain the mandatory use of masks for visitors to health care settings.