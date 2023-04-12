Schools booking relief teachers for entire terms as shortage bites

Schools are booking relief teachers for terms at a time, with education experts the shortage is only going to get worse.

Relief teachers are in high demand nationwide, but there are also fewer available than any other time in the last 20 years, according to Ministry of Education statistics.

The latest stats show there were 8,458 relief teachers in 2021 – lower than the 9,816 in 2004 when records began. The latest figure is way down from the 12,231 in 2011 when numbers peaked.

Papakura High School principal Simon Craggs last week had to send 200 year 10 students home because he couldn’t get enough relievers to cover illnesses and absences. He said the problem is only going to get worse.

He said because schools are competing for the same pool of relief teachers, some have been booking relief for weeks or terms at a time.

“I don’t see any light at the end of the tunnel there’s no central strategy... and the teacher shortage doesn’t look like it’s coming to an end any time soon,” Craggs said.

Supplied Simon Craggs, principal of Papakura High School, said finding relievers was only going to get harder.

He said with industrial action from teachers expected to increase through rolling strikes next term, and winter illnesses causing more absences, there was only going to be more pain for schools.

It’s the same for those at primary schools, which have lost just over a third of their relief teaching pool over the last decade, according to New Zealand Educational Institute Te Riu Roa president Mark Potter.

While some schools, such as Papakura High, have been rostering classes home, Potter said others are doubling classes up.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Nina Singh quit her teaching job to get married and go travelling, but then Covid arrived. So she went into agriculture instead.

“It makes it incredibly difficult for principals and school leadership groups to run a school,” Potter said.

He said teachers – and in this case relievers – needed to be valued more than they had been in the past, but that he hadn’t seen any plan from those in government to change conditions.

“I know people who are working as relief teachers who have either gone into another profession to earn more or have better working conditions, or they’re taking up full-time positions.”

Rosa Woods/Stuff Mark Potter, president of the New Zealand Educational Institute, said relief teaching needs to be valued more.

The NZEI called on the Ministry of Education for an in-depth review of the relief teaching workforce in October last year, but Potter said little had been done so far.

The ministry has been approached for comment.