Can one less student make a difference? Teachers respond to smaller classes

PM Chris Hipkins and Education Minister Jan Tinetti discuss plans to cut classes for years 4 to 8 - by one pupil.

Teachers and education experts say the Government’s plan to reduce the funded teacher to student ratio for years 4 to 8 by one will have little impact.

On Monday, Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ announced plans to change the class size funding, allowing them to reduce the ratio from one teacher for every 29 students to 1 to 28.

Tinetti said the one-student change to the ratio would make a real difference at a “critical” stage in students’ learning.

“Parents will see a difference. Teachers will notice a difference, as they’ll have more time to spend on their students’ individual needs,” she said.

READ MORE:

* Class sizes to decrease by one for years 4 to 8, requiring an extra 320 teachers

* Smaller class sizes for years 4-8 to be announced

* Teachers could strike again as negotiations continue

* Inside the big pay bump teachers are rejecting as they prepare to strike



Tim Nelson​, principal at Masterton’s Lakeview School, said any recommendation to cut class sizes was a positive but in this instance the one-student change would make little impact.

Martin Hunter/Stuff The Government has announced plans to cut classes for years 4 to 8 - by one pupil. (File photo)

“Going from 29 to 28 it looks like an incredibly good thing, but I think a better outcome would be to cap class sizes. Do something that will make a real difference.”

He said implementing a cap would create “real equality of education”, proposing that when schools reached their limit the ministry provided resources for another classroom and teacher.

His school had class size averages of about 26 students across all year levels.

“The numbers aren’t high, we already have numbers below [29 and 28].”

ILLYA MCLELLAN/STUFF Lakeview School principal Tim Nelson says the one-student change will make little impact. (File photo)

Eddie Uluilelata​, principal of Rangikura School in Porirua, was underwhelmed by the ratio reduction but said it was a step in the right direction.

“For change to be effective, ratios need to be lowered further, sooner rather than later,” he said.

“We know smaller class sizes support our students’ learning and the wellbeing of our teachers. Every little bit helps in terms of class sizes.”

Supplied Rangikura School principal Eddie Uluilelata says smaller class sizes are good for both teachers and students. (File photo)

Through the Ministry of Education, the Government sets “entitlement staffing” ratios for schools. Students in years 4 to 8 have the biggest class sizes and an extra 320 teachers would be needed to reduce the current ratio.

Not every class will have 29 students as principals can use the money for teacher aides, and have classes with more or fewer students.

Khali Olivera​, deputy principal at Konini School in Auckland, agreed it was a “small step in the right direction”, but that it wouldn’t make a big difference.

Each school was different, she said – some classes might have 27 students one year and 32 the next.

Having taught both middle and early primary levels, Olivera wanted to see class ratios closer to 25 or 26 students per teacher to help reduce workloads.

While it would be challenging to find more teachers, it should be a “barrier” to better class ratios.

Te Kōmanawa Rowley School principal Graeme Norman​ said it wouldn’t make any difference for smaller, low socio-economic schools like his in Hoon Hay, Christchurch.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Te Kōmanawa Rowley School principal Graeme Norman says the proposal makes no difference for his smaller school. (File photo)

With a school roll of about 150 students, there were just two teachers to cover the 60 or so across years 6,7 and 8.

He said he wouldn’t be able to access additional funding for teachers until his school hit about 175 students. “Our kids are the ones that need the teachers in front of them.”

Former Auckland principal and education consultant, of Innovative Education Consultants, Alwyn Poole​ earlier proposed class sizes of just 15 students.

“I just don’t think knocking it down by one student ... is going to make a great difference.”

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Former Auckland principal and education consultant Alwyn Poole wants to see even smaller class sizes of 15 students. (File photo)

Poole said operational funds could be used to lower teacher student ratios. ”It’s not the Government that chooses class size. Schools do.”

The smaller class sizes offered students more of the teacher’s time and more opportunity to contribute to class, he said.

The funding boost follows teacher strikes in March, which closed schools as kindergarten, primary and secondary teachers put pressure on the Government during their collective pay negotiations.

A ministerial advisory group will explore the impact of lowering class sizes beyond 2025, the cost of doing so, and what a realistic timeframe would look like.

A review of primary school staffing in 2021, commissioned by the union and led by former Education Minister Steve Maharey​, called for smaller classrooms.

The review suggested incrementally lowering the teacher to student ratio so years 4 to 8 have one teacher per 23 students, by 2030.