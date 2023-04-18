School teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student claimed she was blackmailed

A disciplinary tribunal was held in September 2022 after a teacher allegedly had sex with a 17-year-old student.

A teacher at a Christian school who was struck off after allegations she had sex with a 17-year-old student and gave him alcohol and cigarettes, claimed she was the victim of blackmail.

The female teacher – who cannot be named – had sex with the Year 12 student in her car at different remote locations at least three times over a six-week period in 2019, a disciplinary tribunal was told.

She was charged with serious misconduct and a Teaching Council hearing was held in September 2022.

Three months before the tribunal, she sent an email requesting the non-publication of her details. She said there was a need to protect her children and that her new career would be “affected negatively” if she was named.

The woman did not attend the hearing but in an email two months later, she claimed the allegations against her were untrue.

“When I was first contacted on social media by students using false accounts, in an attempt to blackmail me, I went to the school for help. I received none,” she wrote.

“I am dismayed that rumours and lies from a group of students have lead (sic) to this.”

Her application for name suppression was declined, but the decision was later overturned due to concerns that naming her could lead to the student being identified.

The teenager – only known as Student A – first met the woman when she was a substitute teacher at his primary school.

123rf The student claimed his teacher gave him cigarettes and a bottle of tequila.

However, in 2019, she became a substitute teacher at his secondary school and taught his class. They started sharing flirty jokes during school hours and on school grounds, the hearing was told.

It was not the type of “banter” a teacher should have with a student, the teenager said.

The pair began talking via social media before arranging to meet up outside of school. She picked him up in a car, and they drove to a remote location, the hearing was told.

She gave him cigarettes and a bottle of tequila, he said, and once the sexual relationship commenced, they drove to different remote locations each time.

The student did not think she gave him the tobacco in exchange for having sex.

The relationship finished after the student realised what he had done was wrong, and he blocked her on social media.

In December 2019, he told a family member about the relationship and the school was notified.

“I don’t want her to teach again,” the student said. “I just don’t think a teacher should be sleeping with students.”

File Photo The teacher denied the allegations and claimed she was blackmailed by students.

The teacher later claimed she was not given an opportunity to defend the charges but the Teaching Council’s Complaints Assessment Committee (CAC) said “several attempts have been made” to involve her in the proceedings.

“Ultimately [...] the case really comes down to whether we accept the evidence of (the student),” said Tim MacKenzie, Disciplinary Tribunal deputy chair, in the decision report that was published on April 17 2023.

“(He) was clear and consistent and showed no signs of trying too hard or making things up.”

MacKenzie also stated, “there appears to also be a vague hint of ‘students’ blackmailing (the teacher)”.

“Aside from that, (the teacher) has not advanced anything further in any real detail which may support her defence, such as cogent evidence which may go to a motive to lie, or to reduce credibility, or to reduce reliability.”

The tribunal concluded that the teacher’s conduct “breached professional boundaries”.

“Sexual relationships with students are at the upper end of the serious misconduct cases that come before the tribunal,” said the decision report.

The teacher was censured, and her registration was cancelled. She was ordered to pay $727.50 towards costs.