New maths and literacy standards prioritised as other NCEA changes delayed by a year

Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti and Education Minister Chris Hipkins released two strategies to improve literacy, maths, and te reo matatini and pāngarau. First published March 25, 2022.

New maths and literacy standards will be made an educational priority by delaying other changes to NCEA and the national curriculum.

The Government’s announcement follows calls from teachers, principals and an NCEA advisory group to slow the roll-out of some of the changes.

Teachers and principals have called for more time to implement the changes, after more than half of students failed the third NCEA literacy and numeracy standards pilot’s writing test.

Education Minister Jan Tinetti​ made the announcement at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland on Wednesday afternoon.

There are more than 500 maths and 100 literacy standards. From next year there will be a list of the essential and foundational maths and literacy assessment standards which students must achieve to pass NCEA.

From the start of 2024, all NCEA school-leavers will be required to have minimum maths and literacy skills with a new assessment standard introduced. Additionally, more than 350 schools will be supported to use the new pilot NCEA this year.

A refresh of NCEA level 1 will be fully implemented in 2024 as planned, but changes to level 2 will now take effect in 2026 (instead of 2025) and level 3 will be 2027 (instead of 2026).

While the changes were needed, they would now be rolled out at a pace that worked for teachers and principals, Tinetti said.

Vicktoria Johnson/Stuff While new maths and literacy NCEA standards will be introduced next year, other changes have been deferred by one year to give teachers and students more time. (File photo)

“We are easing the pressure on teachers by slowing down the wider implementation of NCEA level 2 and 3 and re-focusing the work to refresh the curriculum,” she said.

“We’ll prioritise mathematics, English, te reo Māori and pāngarau [maths] areas of the curriculum, by deferring the requirement for schools to implement the other areas by one year.”

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Education Minister Jan Tinetti says the delay will reduce pressure on educators as the changes are rolled out. (File photo)

The refresh and redesign of the curriculum will continue on existing time frames and be available to all schools from 2026, but teaching it won’t be compulsory until 2027.

The new literacy and numeracy standards are a part of wider changes to NCEA that come in response to concerns secondary school students don’t have basic reading and writing skills. Students will need to achieve both co-requisites to pass.

Secondary Principals Association NZ president and Papatoetoe High principal Vaughan Couillault​ said many in the sector had raised concerns about the capacity of schools and teachers to implement the required changes in time.

“With this adjusted timeline, schools will have more time to build their capacity and adequately prepare for the changes, ensuring that the new standards can be more successfully integrated into teaching practice,” he said.

Kate Gainsford​, chairperson of the Secondary Principals’ Council, said the slowdown would bring greater certainty: “It enables the refreshed curriculum to drive the assessment reforms, rather than the other way around.”

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff Kate Gainsford, principal of Aotea College in Porirua and chair of the Secondary Principals’ Council, says the slowdown brings greater certainty. (File photo)

Chris Abercrombie​, acting president of the Post Primary Teachers Association Te Wehengarua said it would give schools a more flexibility but still wanted more time and resourcing allocated to secondary teachers for professional development relating to the changes.

“These are very significant and welcome changes which teachers need to be given time to develop and implement as successfully as possible.”

While they welcomed move as a means of strengthening young people’s literacy and numeracy, the pilots showed more work was needed to make them successful for all students.

“These co-requisites are high stakes for rangatahi – if they can’t achieve them, they don’t get NCEA and their life choices are severely diminished.”