Rolling strikes, home learning still on cards as teachers' pay dispute rumbles on

As many as 50,000 teachers stage protest action across the country on March 16, 2023.

Rolling strikes, rostered home learning and a ban on staff attending out of hours meetings are still on the cards as schools return next week.

Lessons resume on Monday after the April school holidays but tens of thousands of teachers have yet to resolve their dispute with the Ministry of Education over pay and working conditions.

A national strike was staged in March by the Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) and New Zealand Educational Institute (NZEI) Te Riu Roa, which have a combined membership of 50,000.

Both unions are negotiating multiple collective agreements for kindergarten, primary and secondary school staff.

READ MORE:

* Kindergarten and primary school teachers rule out strike action next week

* Teachers could strike again as negotiations continue

* National teacher strike: What's going on today – and why



Among its claims, the PPTA is asking for salary increases to match inflation and more guidance staff to work with increasing numbers of students who are struggling with mental health and societal issues.

About 20,000 PPTA members held a second strike on March 29 with the threat of further industrial action being staged in term 2. This included:

From Monday April 24 PPTA members will not attend meetings outside school hours.

In the second week, they will roster different year levels of students home on various days for four weeks.

If talks remain deadlocked by week three, rolling strikes will be held from May 8, with secondary teachers striking on different days in different regions, starting at one end of the country and finishing at the other.

PPTA members will also refuse to give up their scheduled planning and marking time to relieve for absent teachers or positions that are vacant.

Secondary school teacher Thomas Newton, chairperson of Canterbury PPTA, said further industrial action was necessary as the Ministry of Education had been “pretty slack” in making an improved offer.

“People are frustrated that the ministry hasn't made, since October last year, any decent progress on a contractual settlement,” he said.

STUFF Thomas Newton, chairperson of the PPTA Canterbury, speaks to Stuff about the latest teacher strike.

The term 2 protest action was “highly likely” but could be called off quickly if an improved offer was made.

“Teachers don't want to be striking, we don't want to be rostering home, or doing industrial action.

“To put pressure on the ministry to come to the table with really good collective bargaining, unfortunately means our action do affect the kids and that's not ideal because it's not what we signed up to teach for.”

The stalemate between the PPTA and the ministry emains almost a year after negotiations began.

A period of “facilitated bargaining” will now begin with the Employment Relations Authority (ERA) assisting in the ongoing talks, a move welcomed by the PPTA’s acting president, Chris Abercrombie.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff Secondary, primary and kindergarten teachers take to the street in Christchurch on March 16.

“We hope that having an independent person in the room will be helpful,” he said.

In 11 months of negotiations, the ministry had “made only one offer”, Abercrombie said. That was on October 25 last year and it was rejected by PPTA members.

“We have a shortage of secondary teachers in Aotearoa New Zealand that is worsening every week. We need pay rates that at least keep up with inflation, so teachers’ pay doesn’t go backwards.”

Progress was made last week when the ministry made an improved offer to primary school teachers that included increased pay offers of between 11% and 14% and more classroom release time, sick leave and cultural teaching allowance.

David White/Stuff Thousands of Auckland teachers head to Albert Park during the national strike.

It was the third offer since the negotiations began in July and was described as a “welcome movement on several key issues”.

NZEI members covered by the Primary Teachers Collective Agreement will vote between May 8 and 12 on whether to accept or reject the offer.

In early April, kindergarten teachers received an offer that included recognition of the need for more sick leave.

It was a “vast improvement”, NZEI negotiating team spokesperson Virginia Oakly said, and would also be voted on by members in May.