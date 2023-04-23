Students caught cheating with ChatGPT offered amnesty for confession

Here’s how educators will have to adapt to AI chatbots like ChatGPT that can produce NCEA-worthy essay answers in seconds.

At least 20 Massey University students allegedly caught using ChatGPT to cheat have claimed amnesty in exchange for their confessions.

This week marketing students were told “significant use” of the chatbot in a recent assessment had been picked up by a tool detecting the use of artificial intelligence.

The culprits had until Friday 5pm to “identify themselves and claim the amnesty” meaning they could resubmit new work for a reduced grade.

But while anyone not coming forward was warned their future “is out of our hands,” one expert suspects a bluff, suggesting the university knows that without a confession, cheating will be difficult to prove.

In an email seen by Stuff, senior lecturer Dr Esther Jaspers​ advised students the use of ChatGPT and any other artificial intelligence in assessments is considering cheating.

“In line with the policy a confirmed breach can result in a mark of zero for the assessment or a fail for the whole course.”

Despite that, Jaspers wrote that the teaching team had been given permission to offer an amnesty; those who came forward by Friday, April 21, would have until 11.55pm on Sunday to resubmit their work for a maximum mark of 50%.

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Massey University is investigating three cases where the use of AI in assessments has been detected.

For those who didn’t, the final determination of a breach and extent of the penalty would be decided by the academic integrity officer.

”What happens then is out of our hands, but the university has made it clear the use of AI is not permitted and a serious breach of academic integrity.”

On Friday afternoon though, before the amnesty's deadline, Massey confirmed about 20 students had come forward.

The case is one of three where the use of AI in assessments is being investigated, Provost Professor Giselle Byrnes​ said in a statement.

“These will all be dealt with under the university’s procedures for managing breaches of academic integrity and its student disciplinary regulations.”

Auckland University/Supplied Dr Paul Geertsema is a senior lecturer in finance at the University of Auckland Business School and a founding member of the Artificial Intelligence Researchers Association.

Launched in November, ChatCPT quickly churns out responses to myriad writing requests by using information already available on the Internet.

Producing essays written in seconds, the software has been lauded as a time-saving game changer by users, while sparking concerns from the education sector.

In February, the University of Auckland advised staff to use GPTZero and other detection tools to combat AI use as well as modify assessment questions and structure to make acceptable answers more difficult to produce.

Turniturn​, the university programme used to detect plagiarism, was updated earlier this month to catch AI writing in assignments but while the company claims under 1% in terms of false positive rates, universities have been divided on its use.'

Victoria University of Wellington, the University of Auckland, AUT and the University of Otago have all opted out of the Turnitin update for now.

Lee Adam​, director of academic integrity at Otago University, said AI detection tools were “notoriously inefficient”, and Victoria University would not be using any tools because the tech has “not been properly evaluated” vice-Provost Stuart Brock​ said.

Meanwhile, the University of Waikato and Lincoln University have both accepted Turnitin’s AI detection capabilities and will be testing it before use.

Massey University said it will use Turnitin’s AI detection and has adopted a policy on the use of AI writing tools in assessments.

Dr Paul Geertsema​, of the University of Auckland and the Artificial Intelligence Researchers Association​, says tools meant to detect the use of knowledge language models are better than random guessing, but they're not infallible.

DALL-E 2/Kathryn George/Stuff Massey University students have been invited to confess they’ve used ChatGPT, but experts say they reckon the university is bluffing.

“I suspect from the wording of the email that the person involved at the university realises that it might be difficult to prove the alleged misconduct conclusively (to the satisfaction of a disciplinary committee) and is hoping for a confession in order to progress this."

He says there’s a place for assessments that exclude AI models, but also for those that specifically mandate them.

“That is because when students enter the workplace, they are going to be competing with other people using these tools...we should make sure students are capable of doing so.

"We provide students with the opportunity to use these models in a way that is responsible. These models can sometimes make mistakes and people might not be aware of this if they're not familiar with how these tools work."

Geertsema says academic integrity is taken seriously, and it’s important that students adhere to the instructions provided in assessments.

"At the same time, I want to be careful that we don't use academic integrity as an excuse for not teaching students how to use these models in a way that's going to be beneficial for society and their own careers."